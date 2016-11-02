VIDEO: Son Gives Father a Surprise of a Lifetime With World Series Trip

For 20-year-old Justin Escalona, sports are a way for him to bond with his father, Emmanuel. The two have attended more than 100 Cubs games together.

Being a lifelong Cubs fan is an emotional rollercoaster, but this season has seemed like a dream for fans, who haven’t seen a World Series title in more than a century.

On Oct. 27, Justin partnered with “Seat Geek,” a New York-based ticket search engine for concerts and sporting events, to give his father a once in a lifetime opportunity. Justin, a Palatine, Illinois, native, flew home from the University of Southern California to surprise his father with Game 3 World Series tickets.

Justin, who is pursuing a career in film and acting, said his mother, Magalys helped him coordinate the surprise. When Justin showed his father the tickets, Emmanuel became speechless and overcome with emotion.

Justin recorded the entire experience from leaving Los Angeles to attending the first World Series game held at Wrigley Field since 1945. Although the Cubs lost 1-0 to the Cleveland Indians, Justin said the experience was everything him and his father dreamt it to be. He said the game was electric and felt like it was “out of a movie.”