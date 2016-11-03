Tour of Madonna Della Strada’s Crypt Gives Students Spooky Glimpse into Loyola’s History

Every year, in celebration of Halloween, Loyola gives students a special glimpse into the hidden side of one of the most visible buildings on campus.

More than 100 students gathered in the dimly lit Madonna Della Strada Chapel at 8 p.m. on Halloween night when the haunting sound of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata” and “Fugue in D minor” pierced the chapel’s sacred silence.

“I was really surprised when the organ came on,” said first-year biology major Adam Bonifaciuk, who took a break from studying to go on the tour of the crypt. “I love Bach, and the music was really intense. It was a fun way to celebrate Halloween.”

As the tour left the pews and descended into the eerie candlelit crypt, senior chaplain of Campus Ministry Fr. Jerry Overbeck, S.J., explained that the crypt was built to bury and honor Ivan and Isabelle McKenna, who donated most of the money to build the art deco chapel, which was completed in the late 1940s. Above their marble graves is an ornate mosaic depicting several Jesuit saints and a mural of an angel blowing a trumpet, a reference to a passage from the book of Thessalonians: “For the Lord himself will come down from Heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the Archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.”

Bonifaciuk, who is Catholic, said that seeing the holy space was a spiritual experience.

“It was really cool to see how more old-school Catholics were, and to experience the [traditions] the way it used to be,” he said.

The tours of Madonna Della Strada’s crypt began 25 years ago when Overbeck, who leads the tours, was a chaplain in Mertz Hall.

“I was eating breakfast with some of the [resident assistants] from Mertz when one of them remarked that he thought it would be cool if Loyola’s chapel had a crypt like the chapels at a number of other Jesuit universities,” Overbeck said. “We’ve been doing the tours ever since.”

Students gasped — and Overbeck chuckled — when they realized they were standing directly atop two real graves.

“[Halloween is] a time to laugh and poke fun at the more serious things in life,” Overbeck said.

Overbeck explained that he enjoys giving the tours and uses them as a way to make students feel more comfortable in religious places.

As the tour concluded, students were able to explore the crypt and study the objects inside — but only for a few minutes.

“We have to keep the crypt closed to students,” said Overbeck, eager to maintain the creepy Halloween atmosphere. “If something were to happen to you down here, no one would be able to hear you scream.”