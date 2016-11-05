Strong-armed Robbery and Criminal Sexual Abuse Reported at Loyola

A strong-armed robbery, which is robbery by force or threat but without using a weapon, occurred at WTC Nov. 4 at about 5:45 p.m., according to an email from Joe Bogdalek, deputy chief of Loyola’s Campus Safety.

Both Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC) and Water Tower Campus (WTC) saw violent crime within a 24-hour timeframe, on Thursday evening and Friday evening.

A strong-armed robbery, which is robbery by force or threat but without using a weapon, occurred at WTC Nov. 4 at about 5:45 p.m., according to an email from Joe Bogdalek, deputy chief of Loyola’s Campus Safety.

A Loyola student was in front of Maguire Hall when an offender grabbed the student from behind, took the student’s phone and ran south on State Street, according to the email.

The email describes the offender as:

Male

6’0

160 lbs

Dressed in all black and wearing a black mask

Students also received an email from Bogdalek earlier Nov. 4 regarding a criminal sexual abuse reported the night before.

Criminal sexual abuse is defined by Illinois law as sexual conduct committed by force or threat of force or if a victim is unable to consent. Sexual conduct is defined as touching or fondling or transmission of semen by the offender.

A Loyola student was walking in the 6700 block of North Sheridan Road at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the email. Five male juveniles approached the student and began to verbally harass the student before one of the males groped the student.

The group fled but was later located in the area and detained by Campus Safety.

The email does not provide further description of the males in the group.

Campus Safety asks anyone with further information on either incident to contact Campus Safety at (773) 508-6039.

Campus Safety is also working with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) regarding the strong-armed robbery and asks those with further information to contact CPD at (312) 744-8263.