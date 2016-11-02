Administration Must Address Mistakes to Improve Sexual Assault Handling

Sexual assault is a real problem on almost every college campus today, and you’re lying to yourself if you think it’s not. To combat the problem of sexual assaults, Loyola’s administration needs to thoroughly reassess its processes of handling sexual assault cases, and strictly follow that refined process.

One in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Students should have the option of turning to their university for support and assistance, but that is not always the case.

Sexual assault, also known as rape, is defined as a person performing penetrative sexual acts against another person without being given consent, according to Illinois law.

Sexual assault is a real problem on almost every college campus today, and you’re lying to yourself if you think it’s not.

To combat the problem of sexual assaults, Loyola’s administration needs to thoroughly reassess its processes of handling sexual assault cases, and strictly follow that refined process.

At Loyola, there have been four reported sexual assault cases since September — three off campus and one in Baumhart Residence Hall — according to the Campus Safety police logs.

The reports show that more sexual assaults happen off campus than on campus and Loyola students are often the victims.

University administration plays a crucial role in managing a student’s sexual assault case and needs to handle the process with care.

In the Oct. 26 issue of The Phoenix, we reported the case of one student who came forward after she saw Loyola mishandle her off-campus sexual assault report.

The student said she went to Campus Safety to file a report. After not hearing from the Office of the Dean of Students, the student told her Loyola Rape Victim Advocate — who acts as a support system to students and provides them with the proper resources — that she had

not been updated about her case.

The advocate then reached out to Associate Dean of Students and Interim Title IX Deputy Coordinator Tim Love, who said that the report had been filed but was never sent to his office, as protocol requires.

Love told the student that it is the administration’s goal to follow up with students within one business day of the report and apologized for the lack of communication.

The student said she also spoke with Love about undergoing a conduct hearing process.

The student said Love followed up with her one week later, informing her the Office of the Dean of Students was starting the investigation.

The student said she saw no real progress on the university’s end and decided against pursuing a conduct hearing process.

Although the university acknowledged its mistakes, it must strive to be more proactive when handling sexual assault reports because this is not an issue that should be taken lightly.

If the student had not taken the initiative and followed up, her report would have been entirely lost in the system.

If the university doesn’t learn from its mistakes after mishandling sexual assaults, then the mistakes will only continue in the future.

Loyola is to blame in this particular case, but not all cases are handled poorly. We are simply asking the Office of the Dean of Students and Campus Safety to examine their processes more carefully and to make a stronger effort to ensure that all students’ sexual assault

reports are managed properly. Loyola says it has a solid plan in place for handling sexual assault reports, and it needs to follow that plan in the future.

With all the recent reported sexual violence cases on and off campus, we are asking the university to take responsibility for not processing those reports correctly.

The university should issue an apology for its mishandling of recent sexual violence cases, and pledge to improve the process going forward. A mistake can be pardoned with an apology, but when a mistake is repeated, it becomes carelessness.

We want students to feel comfortable reporting sexual violence to Campus Safety or administration, but we also want the university to be able to conduct an efficient and timely process that helps students without subjecting them to additional distress.

Love told The Phoenix that administration is happy to speak with students who reported sexual violence about how their cases were handled and how the process can improve.

The Phoenix is encouraging survivors of sexual assault if they are comfortable to engage in that conversation.

If students share their reporting experiences with the university — whether those experiences were good or bad, and whether the reports were specifically related to sexual assault — it could help shape the process for the future.

We need to hold the university responsible for its mistakes, especially on this issue that often occurs behind closed doors.