Redman’s Ramblings: The World Series is Why I Love Baseball

Even though his hometown team, the Cleveland Indians, lost the World Series to the Chicago Cubs, PHOENIX assistant sports editor Henry Redman can sit back and appreciate what the game of baseball means to him.

Okay. Breathe. Compose yourself. I’m sorry if I ramble, but that’s the title of this column and you can understand if I’m a little emotional.

I’m writing this moments after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

What a game.

Congratulations, Chicago. I’m happy to say I was in Chicago for this night. I was in Wrigleyville for part of it. Wow. The Cubs were clearly the better team the whole series. Fly the W.

Now, to my tribe: the Cleveland Indians. No one even picked us to win the American League Central Division. We were the underdogs in every single round of the playoffs.

I’m so proud of this team. I’m proud of the way this team fought and battled and scratched from April to November. I’m proud of the way this team fought through injuries to Michael Brantley, Carlos Carrasco, Yan Gomes and Danny Salazar. This team led the majors with 11 walk-off wins. It always believed it could come back.

The Indians were down 6-3 with four outs left in the game and forced extras. They did it — that’s all you can ask for. It’s a bummer it didn’t go our way in extras, but that team gave its everything. What more could you ask for as a fan?

As Clevelanders are used to saying, there’s always next year. We get Carrasco, Salazar and Brantley back. We have a shot to get back in the World Series. Our window is still open. This team proved it can compete with the best of them. The whole world knows we are a force to be reckoned with. We gave the best team in the major leagues a run for its money. We forced Game 7 of the World Series to 10 innings. It will always be Cleveland against the world.

The Cleveland Indians gave me a summer to remember with the 14-game winning streak, the 19-inning game and Tyler Naquin’s inside-the-park walkoff. I will never forget this team.

I just love baseball. Who can’t love baseball? Who can’t love October baseball? Every pitch matters and every baserunner is important. The intensity and the tension is amazing.

Baseball is my favorite sport, and to be able to see my team in the World Series is crazy. Being at Game 1 was one of the best experiences of my life. Watching that game with my family was one of the best things ever, because if baseball represents one thing, it represents family.

Baseball is the thread that connects me to my dad and my dad to my grandpa. Baseball ties together generations like no other sport can. Baseball means everything from playing catch with my dad in my front yard, to him coaching my Little League team and growing up going to “The Jake” (to me, Progressive Field will always be “The Jake”) to see Indians games with him. This series brought back all those memories

Good for the Cubs. The Cubs have been my second favorite team for years. I was upset that it came down to Cubs vs. Indians in the Fall Classic. I’m happy for the team, I’m happy for the fans and I’m happy for Chicago.

I can’t wait for April. I can’t wait for spring training. I love Cleveland. I love Chicago. I love baseball.