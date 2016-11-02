Rambler Recap: Loyola Men’s Soccer Team Drops It’s First MVC Match

Loyola’s men’s soccer team notched its first lost in the Missouri Valley Conference and its second loss of the season on Oct. 29 in a 1-0 loss to SIUE

Results: Oct. 29 vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (0-1 L)

What went down: The Ramblers fell to the Cougars in their second meeting this season making this their first Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) loss this year.

Redshirt senior midfielder Ryan Howe came close to putting a goal on the board, but his free kick into the box just missed in the fourth minute. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Andrew Chekadanov made a diving save to keep SIUE form scoring before the half in the 16th minute. Fourteen minutes later, junior forward Elliot Collier was denied at the net by SIUE’s goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santokeeping the score 0-0 heading into halftime.

Soon in the second half, redshirt sophomore midfielder Grant Stoneman launched a blast just wide of the Cougar’s goal. Shortly after, SIUE’s Devyn Jambga scored the only goal of the game in a one-on-one play with Chekadanov in the 57th minute.

First-year midfielder Aidan Megally and sophomore forward Connor Stevenson attempted to even the score in the last 30 minutes. Howe’s last shot went wide in the 87th minute closing out the score at 1-0.

What’s next:

The Ramblers take on Bradley University on Saturday, Nov. 5 for their last regular season game at Loyola Soccer Park. Before kickoff at 7 p.m., Loyola will honor its six seniors.