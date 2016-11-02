Rambler Recap: Loyola Cross Country Teams Compete at MVC Championships

Loyola’s men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Missouri Valley Conference cross country championships. The men finished fifth out of nine teams, the women finished sixth out of ten teams.

Results last week: The Loyola men’s and women’s cross country teams headed to the University of Northern Iowa for the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Cross Country Championships. The men finished in fifth place out of nine teams, and the women came in sixth out of 10 teams.

How the men ran: At the MVC Championships, the men finished in fifth place in the 8K race, edging out host UNI by 12 seconds.

Once again, the men were led by redshirt junior Alex Baker, who logged a time of 25:08.2 to claim ninth place on the individual leaderboard. That finish earned Baker First-Team All-MVC honors.

Two senior Ramblers came in behind Baker to earn spots in the top 30. Jake Brown finished in 23rd with a time of 25:48.4, and Chandler Diffee posted a 26:16.0 to finish 30th.

Senior Jamison Dale (33rd; 26:30.0) and first-year Connor McCue (39th; 26:47.1) rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers.

Assistant coach Mircea Bogdan said there are still places for the team to improve, but he was very happy with the fifth place finish in a press release on Loyola’s athletics website.

“Like with most races, we’ll take pluses and minuses away from today and move forward towards the Midwest Regional,” said Bogdan.

How the women ran: In the 5K race, the women finished in sixth place out of 10 teams at the tournament.

Leading the way for the Ramblers was junior Emma Hatch. Individually, Hatch finished in 13th place with a time of 18:17.1, edging out Bradley’s Sara Piller by 0.7 seconds. Hatch’s finish earned her an Honorable Mention All-MVC selection.

Behind Hatch was first-year Rita Maurais, who finished in 29th with a time of 18:37.1 to continue her impressive first collegiate season. Junior Cassie Bloch came in at 19:00.2 to earn 38th place, while first-year Laura Bestul logged a time of 19:10.1 to finish in 43rd.

Senior Hannah Lies rounded out the scoring with a 49th place time of 19:25.8 to cap off her collegiate cross country career.

Assistant coach Maraya Slatter said she was happy with how the women performed, citing Hatch and Maurais as runners who impressed, in the press release.

“Emma continued her solid season to earn All-MVC honors and it was great to see one of our freshman, Rita, come in second for us,” said Slatter. “We will now focus on the next few weeks as we prepare for the Midwest Regional.”

What’s next:Both squads will take some time off before heading back to Iowa for the NCAA Midwest Regional on Nov. 11.