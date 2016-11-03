Presidential Candidates’ Plans for Tackling Student Debt

With less than one week until the conclusion of one of the most divisive presidential elections in the history of the United States, thousands of Loyola students are preparing to cast their votes — many for the first time in theirs lives. But for many students, the fierce campaign rhetoric has drowned out talk of one issue that hits close to home: student debt.

The student debt crisis was barely mentioned in any of the three presidential debates, even though in the United States in 2015, the average college graduate had almost $30,000 in debt, more than 80 percent of which was owed to the federal government. At Loyola, 72 percent of graduates left school with an average debt of $31,750, according to a report by the Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS), which tracks higher education costs in the United States. This means that students are looking to the government and elected officials to intervene in the student debt crisis.

If elected, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has promised to continue President Barack Obama’s income-based repayment plan that caps loan payments at 10 percent of a graduate’s income, and to forgive loans after 20 years. She also plans to allow borrowers to refinance their student loans at current interest rates, which are often lower than when the loan was first issued and could save about $2,000 per student, according to the Clinton campaign.

Clinton’s website has also promised a three-month pause on federal student loan repayments that will give borrowers time to “consolidate their loans, sign up quickly and easily for income-based repayment plans and take direct advantage of opportunities to reduce monthly interest payments and fees. Borrowers who are delinquent or in default will receive additional rehabilitation options to help them get back on their feet,” the Clinton campaign website states.

“A three-month moratorium on student debt payments could be done by an executive order that directs the Department of Education to stop collecting payments for a period of three months, which would give people the opportunity reassess their finances and catch up on payments,” said David Evers, a senior political science major and the president of College Democrats at Loyola.

Republican nominee Donald Trump has promised to increase the maximum federal student loan payment from 10 percent to 12.5 percent, and to forgive federal student loans after 15 years. While the Trump campaign has not offered any further plans for combating student debt, the Republican Party platform supports shifting student loans from the federal government to private lending institutions.

“The Federal Loan program was initiated to help students afford the increasing cost of college. Unfortunately, colleges have increased tuitions knowing the government will write student loans no matter the price and no matter the ability for student repayment,” said Christian Geoppo, a member of Loyola College Republicans. “By removing federal loans, Republicans anticipate colleges will lower tuitions to more affordable rates.”

The presidential candidates aren’t the only politicians aiming to tackle student debt; Senate leadership also has the potential to change the way the issue is handled. Democrats are likely to take a majority of Senate seats, which could help Clinton’s policies pass without major revisions, according to FiveThirtyEight, a website that collects polling data and statistics. A Democratic Senate could also push for college affordability in the 2016 revision of the Higher Education Act, which governs federal higher education programs and is set to expire in 2016.

Further down the ballot in Illinois, state elections could affect the more than 2,400 students at Loyola who rely on MAP funding to pay for school.

The future is still also uncertain for the more than two-thirds of people who graduate with student loans every year, and the problem continues to worsen. About 44 million Americans owe almost $1.3 trillion in student debt to the federal government, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The average amount of debt per student has increased more than 50 percent in the last decade, according to TICAS, and The One Wisconsin Institute — which studies higher education — found that it takes the average college graduate with a bachelor’s degree approximately 21 years to pay off student debt.

With no permanent solution in sight, it is up to the next president of the United States to address the burden of student debt, and the policies that are enacted by that president’s administration will have consequences that will affect millions of Americans that will stretch far into the future.