A Look Into the On-The-Go Lives of Loyola Students

With their heads down and their coats pulled tight against the wind, students shuffle across campus.

The daily trek to class commences, but some students have farther to travel than others.

Students who do not live in residence halls on campus can be divided into two categories: commuters and “resimuters,” according to Loyola’s Office of Off-Campus Student Life, OCSL.

The OCSL defines resimuters as “students who are junior status or above and do not live in institutionally-owned residence halls but live within the Loyola University district.”

Students said they chose to live off campus or commute to school for financial reasons or for the convenience of living at home.

These students shoulder the additional burden of factoring travel time into their busy schedules.

One commuter student makes a twice-daily trip of 40 miles.

Katherine Stepanian, a junior in the Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, said it takes her almost an hour and a half to reach Loyola.

Stepanian chooses to commute using the Metra, which means she drives from her home in Dyer, Indiana to the East Chicago Station to catch the South Shore Line going north to Millennium Station. From there, she hops aboard the Howard-bound Red Line to finally arrive at Loyola.

“Everybody from Northwest Indiana basically works in Chicago, so it’s like a normal commute for people,” Stepanian said.

Others’ ideas of a normal commute do not require transfers across three different modes of transportation.

Senior Sophia Miller currently lives in Rogers Park, but last year, her commute involved a 30-minute drive from Winnetka, Illinois.

“I became a master parker,” Miller said. She developed a feel for when parking enforcement officials would come around to write tickets as she “rarely stayed in the parking garages.”

Madison Santiago, a junior, said she doesn’t have a problem with parking on campus. She is a resimuter, and she frequently rides her bicycle to school. She said it cuts what would be a 15-minute walk down to a three-minute ride.

“I’ve had some close experiences with being hit, but it hasn’t stopped me from wanting to bike,” Santiago said.

Aside from road safety and the need to get to class on time, incoming commuters often share concerns that they may not feel as involved as those who live in residence halls. Some, like Santiago, may prefer the separation.

“I think I more often choose to be off campus. I really like being in my own space and doing my work there,” Santiago said. Still, she credits working at the Halas Rock Wall with allowing her to stay connected with the school.

For others who desire greater connection with the Loyola community, resources such as the OCSL offer advocacy, support, outreach and guidance. Under the guidance of Director Kimberly Moore, the OCSL attempts to enhance the connection each student has to campus.

“The Loyola Experience will look different for each student. What is most important is to remember that it is a journey,” Moore said.