EDM Producer Jai Wolf Might Find Mainstream Success with Diverse Style

Electronic music sensation Jai Wolf is scheduled to perform at Metro Chicago (3730 N. Clark St.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. The show is the fourth stop on Jai Wolf’s North American tour, named after his debut EP, “Kindred Spirits,” that is set to be released Nov. 18 on Mom + Pop Music, the record label.

Over the last few years, Jai Wolf has built a reputation for himself, especially following the success of his most popular single, “Indian Summer,” which has tallied over 11 million plays on SoundCloud and almost 20 million on Spotify. His signature melodic vocal edits and the sheer warmth of his chords create a sense of beauty and power unique to his music. In addition to his singles, Jai Wolf is known for his incredible remixes, in which he has collaborated with the likes of ODESZA, Mocki and Skrillex, to name a few.

Perhaps the most exciting reason to go to Jai Wolf’s show next week is to hear music off his upcoming EP, “Kindred Spirits,” which includes his hit single, “Like It’s Over.” This song encapsulates all of the feel-good sounds we associate with and adore in Jai Wolf’s music and mixes it with raw vocals from singer MNDR. The production on this song shows his range of skill through his composition of intensely dynamic yet consistently gorgeous phrasing. If this song isn’t enough for you, don’t forget about the three unreleased tracks on his EP I expect will be played Saturday night.

Tickets cost $19 and can be purchased at Metro Chicago’s website, www.metrochicago.com. Doors open at 8 p.m. Jai Wolf’s music is available for listening on Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple Music.