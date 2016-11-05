“Cubstock 2016” Draws in Historic Number of Attendees

A sea of “Cubbie blue” washed over Chicago on Nov. 4 for the celebration of the century — honoring the Chicago Cubs first World Series win in 108 years.

A sea of “Cubbie blue” washed over Chicago on Nov. 4 for the celebration of the century — honoring the Chicago Cubs first World Series win in 108 years.

The parade and rally was as historic as the championship win itself. “Cubstock 2016,” which Cubs manager Joe Maddon labeled the party at the rally in his speech, was the largest sports celebration ever. It drew in more than 5 million fans from around the world — twice the city’s population — and made the rally the seventh largest human gathering in history.

The three-hour party started with a parade that began at the team’s headquarters Wrigley Field. The procession went down Lake Shore Drive then Michigan Avenue before parking its 23 trolley motorcade at Grant Park.

During the six-mile parade route, the fans were more than 15 lines deep in some areas. Fans climbed trees and street poles and sat on roofs to try and get a glimpse of the team a the procession passed. “Let’s go Cubs” chants rocked the city as the lovable losers have been anticipating this celebration for the past 108 years. The parade symbolized a parting of ways from the longest World Series Drought from the Cubs to the new owners of the record: the Cleveland Indians, who have been titleless for 68 years.

If one thing is for sure, Chicagoans know how to party. After celebrating three Blackhawks Stanley Cup championships in six years, it comes to little surprise that fans got rowdy. Fans were seen performing trust falls off of light poles, building and statues, although Chicago police said no one was injured performing those acts during the parade. People also jumped into the Chicago River, which was dyed Cubbie blue for the celebratory occasion.

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement warning parade-goers against drinking in public. But the warning held little weight for the Cubs franchise itself, which was seen drinking on the trolleys. President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein joked after the World Series win on Nov. 2 that he would be partaking in a bender, which seemed to continue through Nov. 5.

During the rally, first baseman Anthony Rizzo — who claimed he was a “glass case of emotions” during Game 7 of the World Series — struggled to hold back his emotions when introducing catcher David Ross, who had plans to retire after this season citing concussion issues. Rizzo claimed Ross taught him “how to become a real winner.”

When Ross took to the podium, the crowd erupted in applause. He started with screaming “Look what the boys got me,” and held up the World Series trophy.

Ross finished his celebratory speech in the only acceptable way: taking the greatest selfie of all time, which featured him, some of his teammates and millions of attendees behind them.

“How about a selfie?” he asked. “Everybody, hands up!”

The entire Chicago Cubs franchise joined the crowd in singing, “Go Cubs Go,” including Maddon, who wore a “We did not suck” shirt. Center fielder Dexter Fowler told the crowd after the song that they were “all extended family to [him]” and that he’ll cherish them forever.

The party didn’t stop once the parade ended. It took Chicago Police two hours after the parade to clear the streets and let traffic move smoothly again. Fans flooded Wrigleyville bars and continued to party until the bars closed down at 2 a.m.

For the first time in a long time, Cubs fans said, “Goodbye someday … this was our year.” And no one seemed to even think about next year.