Cubs Live to Fight One More Day

The Cubs were fighting for their season Tuesday night. They had not won the World Series since 1908, and another year was almost added to that count.

The Chicago Cubs’ had their backs against the wall again. Down three games to two in the World Series, they had already forced game six after a 3-2 win in game five. Now they were fighting to force a decisive, winner-take-all game seven. In an offensive explosion, the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 9-2, and stretched the Major League Baseball season to one final game.

The Cubs got on the board early, scoring three runs in the first inning via third baseman Kris Bryant hitting a solo home run and shortstop Addison Russell hitting a two-run double. After a grand slam by Russell in the third inning, the Cubs blew the lead open to 7-0. They tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning via a home run by first baseman Anthony Rizzo, bringing their total for the game to 9.

The Indians were not able to produce any consistent offense against Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta. The Cy Young winner from last season pitched five quality innings, striking out nine batters, and only allowing three hits. Cleveland was able to tack on a few runs in the fourth and fifth inning. They scored one in the ninth, but the deficit was too great, and they never brought the score close.

Game seven will be Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:08 p.m. in Cleveland. The Indians will throw Corey Kluber on the mound. Kluber has been brilliant in the postseason, going 4-1 with a .89 earned run average. He has struck out 35 batters over 5 games. For the Cubs, Kyle Hendricks will take the mound. He has an earned run average of 1.31 with 17 strikeouts over four games. Hendricks will be pitching after a normal amount of rest between starts, but Kluber will be pitching his third game of the World Series, pitching both of his last two games on short rest. Kluber has beaten the Cubs both times he faced them in the World Series. The Cubs hope their offensive momentum will continue against the opponent who has been dominant all postseason.