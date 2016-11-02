Battery Reported on West Albion Avenue

A Loyola student was the victim of a criminal battery near the Lake Shore Campus (LSC) late Tuesday afternoon.

In an email to the Loyola community Tuesday night, Director of Campus Safety and Chief of Police Thomas Murray wrote that the student was out for a jog on the 1100 block of West Albion Avenue at about 4 p.m. when a man approached the student from behind on a bike and “inappropriately touched” the victim.

After the incident, the offender — who was wearing an orange sweatshirt, according to Murray’s email — fled northbound on Sheridan Road.

Under Illinois law, battery occurs when a person knowingly and without legal justification causes bodily harm to an individual or makes unsolicited physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature to an individual.

This report comes more than a month after a string of sexual abuse incidents occurred near LSC.

On Sept. 7, a Loyola student reported being sexually abused by a man who passed on his bike near Simpson Residence Hall (6333 N. Winthrop Avenue). That same day, a second Loyola student reported a sexual abuse near Sean Earl Field. Then on Sept. 18, a third student was sexually abused near Seattle Hall (6313 N. Winthrop Avenue).

Illinois law defines criminal sexual abuse as the touching or groping of an individual, who cannot consent, by either force or threat of force. This is different than criminal sexual assault, which Illinois law defines as an act of sexual penetration that is committed under “force or threat of force,” or committed when a victim is unable to consent or is younger than the age of 18.

Murray reminded students of several safety tips, such as avoiding walking with headphones on, being wary of unsolicited strangers and staying alert of surroundings. He urged any member of the Loyola community with any further information to call Campus Safety at 773-508-6039.