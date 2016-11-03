‘Moonlight’: Indie Gem Is One of Finest Films Released in 2016 Thus Far

It would be a disservice to “Moonlight” to simply deem it an “important” film because it’s an exploration of masculinity and sexuality; the movie is far more than that. This new indie hit from writer-director Barry Jenkins (“Medicine for Melancholy”) and playwright Tarell McCraney (“The Brothers Size,” “The Choir Boy”) has been a powerhouse at film festivals, taking home major awards from Telluride among others. Critics are even considering it to be Oscar-worthy. “Moonlight” is a film about maturing, masculinity, sexuality, identity and the power of human connection, explored through the story of Chiron, a soft-spoken boy growing up in Miami who starts to come to terms with his own sexuality.

The film traces Chiron’s life through three key moments: childhood, adolescence and adulthood. In each of these life stages, the recurring characters are played by different actors. Chiron’s mother, played brilliantly by Naomie Harris (“Skyfall,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”) — whose name you might be hearing a lot this upcoming awards season — was the only exception, playing the mother in each of Chiron’s life stages. The acting is top-notch across the board — Mahershala Ali (“Luke Cage,” “House of Cards”), Trevante Rhodes (“Westworld”), André Holland (“American Horror Story,” “The Knick”), Ashton Sanders (“Straight Outta Compton”) and others deliver breakout performances in the film.

I sat down with the minds behind the film, Jenkins and McCraney, during their press tour in Chicago. Jenkins directed the movie with a liberal, experimental style; he did not allow the actors playing Chiron at different ages to meet one another or

even watch each other’s scenes.

“I didn’t want them imitating each other,” Jenkins said.

It surprised me to hear he took this approach, considering how real Chiron’s character feels, but it makes sense — each time we meet Chiron, his personality is familiar but slightly different. He’s growing, changing and making tough decisions. Writer Tarell McCraney elaborated upon Jenkins’ sentiments.

“Even without the queer narrative, there’s a moment in all of our lives where we think, ‘Wow, that could have been different,’” McCraney said.

The film was a personal story for both Jenkins and McCraney.

“It’s about the lives we lived growing up in Miami, wondering where we’d be if we had taken a different turn somewhere. It’s introspective and character-driven,” McCraney said.

Because of this thoughtful essence, the film itself is quiet, reflecting the nature of its main character. It’s soft-spoken and poetic — the deeper you look, the more you will see. Although the story could easily be “Oscar-bait” and artificially pull on audiences’ heartstrings like a puppet master, it doesn’t — it’s smarter than that. It earns every tear you might shed, and the heartbreak and emotion seeps into your bones and resonates with the most human part of your soul — the part that desires to make a connection.

The film transcends every label one might put on a gay, black film. The movie focuses on the commonality between all of our experiences without doing a disservice to the plight of the underrepresented minority it portrays. It’s this intimately personal yet widely universal approach to Chiron’s story that makes “Moonlight” so brilliant.

These profound connections are conveyed subtly through Jenkins’ filmmaking. On a craft level, “Moonlight” is nearly perfect. The gorgeous cinematography of a richly beautiful Miami by James Laxton, Jenkins’ swirling camera movements and the unique and a powerful score by Nicholas Britell only add to the visual poetry of the film.

“Moonlight” is honest in its portrayal of Chiron’s struggles with identity and masculinity.

“[Chiron] is performing masculinity,” McCraney said. “He’s not really living it.”

We can see this in the final third of the movie, in which Chiron is a strong, muscular adult, almost using his body as armor to protect against the rest of the world. It is this third act that elevates the film to a whole new level. With a climax as quiet and heartbreaking as anything you’re bound to see onscreen, “Moonlight” has one of the most poignant, gentle and powerful endings I’ve seen in a long time.

“Moonlight” is a film that will be talked about for years to come, and I would not be surprised at all to see it go home with a couple well-deserved awards this Oscar season. The movie is made worthwhile by the talent of Jenkins and McCraney, who are both rising superstars in the film industry, and the many breakout actors in the movie deliver impressive performances. “Moonlight,” with all its emotion and pain, tells a story that is not just important to today — but it is essential. “Moonlight” is playing in theatres across Chicago.