Wrigleyville Prices Skyrocket for World Series

Most bars around Wrigley Field are charging a minimum $100 cover just to get into the bar — that cost excludes drinks and food.

Thinking about watching the World Series near Wrigley Field? Think again. Unless you have a few Benjamin Franklins tucked in your wallet or purse, Wrigleyville is not the place to watch the games.

The atmosphere might be great, but experiencing history in an environment like that comes at a hefty cost. The majority of bars around the ballpark, including The Cubby Bear, Sluggers and Merkle’s (which is known as the “Pink Flamingo” during playoffs) are charging a minimum $100 cover just to get into the bar — that cost excludes drinks and food. Most domestic beers are priced between $8 to $12. This is to ensure customers in the bars are not just there to watch the game for free.

Some bars decided to create an all-inclusive deal. John Barleycorn and Old Crow are charging $200 to $225 for tickets, which include an appetizer, an entree and an open bar from the beginning of a game to the bottom of the ninth inning.

The cover costs are out of most college students’ budgets, but there are alternative ways to watch the game and still feel like you’re experiencing a part of history. Most bars farther from Wrigleyville are not charging an entrance fee and have special deals for the World Series.

Streeter’s Tavern, located at 50 E. Chicago Ave. near Loyola’s Water Tower Campus (WTC) offers domestic beers for $5 and $9 pitchers if you show your Loyola ID. The underground dive bar is spacious with multiple TVs for watching the game.

Another place to watch the game is Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, a bar located two blocks south of WTC. Melnick’s is a sports bar with a variety of food and drink specials. Domestic beers range from $6 to $8 and well drinks start at $6.50.

If you’re planning on staying around Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus, Bar 63 isn’t charging a cover cost during the World Series and it offers $6 well drinks, $4 domestic beers and draft beers for $5 to $6. It will also have its usual weekend specials.

If you don’t watch the game in Wrigleyville, that doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to flood the streets surrounding the ballpark if the team wins. If you leave by the eighth inning, you’ll likely be able to find a spot in the crowd.

Game 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series will be played in Chicago on Oct. 28, 29 and 30.