Women’s Rights Groups Must Work Together to Build a Culture of Life and Jesuit Identity

Regardless of anyone’s stance on abortion, it should be our collective mission as feminists to help women in as many ways as possible. We at Loyola Students for Life strongly want to open a dialogue between our organization and Students for Reproductive Justice so that we can unite in our common goals and amicably discuss our differences.

In a recent issue of The PHOENIX, Jena DiMaggio, a member of Students for Reproductive Justice (SRJ), quoted Loyola University Chicago’s Student Promise — “care for self, care for others and care for community.”

Rooted in Loyola’s Jesuit Catholic identity, this promise calls upon students to live out the Jesuit mission of being “men and women for others” and advocate for justice for every person.

DiMaggio and SRJ believe they are doing just that. They ought to be commended for taking action and advocating for an important issue about which they are passionate for.

As a pro-life, feminist Loyola student, I agree with many of the goals of SRJ.

I, too, want to see an end to rape culture and to see women have better options when unplanned pregnancy occurs. I am deeply frustrated by the patriarchal sexual paradigms that entrap women. I want to see my university take firmer action toward

protecting women on campus from sexual assault.

Regardless of my stance on abortion and contraception, I see common ground between the student organization to which I belong, Loyola Students for Life and Students for Reproductive Justice. Both of our organizations agree that women deserve better.

This concept is precisely why my peers at Loyola Students for Life and I advocate for women (and any individuals) facing life-or-death situations. Our fundamental mission is to create on Loyola’s campus a culture that values life.

We approach this goal in many ways. For example, we advocate against the death penalty, euthanasia and suicide, we educate others about the socio-economic factors surrounding crisis pregnancy and abortion and we volunteer to provide child care at the Well of Mercy, to name a few.

In addition, we strive to support women as much as possible — we even have a Women’s Appreciation Week campaign planned for the second week of November — and strive to bring to women better choices other than abortion.

We at Loyola Students for Life understand the demands of SRJ and commend them for their timely action and commitment to justice for women.

However, DiMaggio and the organization to which she belongs ought to understand the values from which the Student Promise they quote is derived.

Loyola’s definition of “care” differs strongly than the definition presented by SRJ.

Jesuit teaching emphasizes cura personalis, or “care for the whole person,” which abortion flatly undermines. For example, the rates of suicide and mental illness for women who have had an abortion are increased, according to the National Center

for Biotechnology Information.

Additionally, SRJ demands that contraception and abortion resources be provided to students at a cost to the university.

This demand would force a Catholic university that is firmly rooted in Catholic teaching to use collective funds to provide contraceptive and abortive resources to the student body.

If it were to satisfy the demands made by SRJ, the university would put an unfair burden on donors and students who have religious and ideological objections to abortion and contraception.

Loyola would be forcing those objecting students and donors to financially enable a practice that actively contradicts their intellectual or religious beliefs.

Furthermore, a divergence from this aspect of Catholic teaching would negate the Catholic identity and standing of our university in the eyes of students, the university’s donors and the Catholic Church itself.

That divergence would mean the end of Loyola’s identity as a Jesuit University, and possibly a serious loss of funding from Catholic donors, leading to a real and practical concern for administration.

Another unreasonable demand of SRJ was to have Aid for Women — a nonprofit, pro-life institution that provides socio-economic aid to women facing crisis pregnancy — removed from the Wellness Center’s website.

Students for Reproductive Justice argued on social media that Aid for Women provides “medically inaccurate information about abortion.”

Loyola gave into SRJ’s demand, and Aid for Women was removed from the Wellness Center’s website last month.

“We won!” SRJ posted on its Facebook page. However, I fail to see how the removal is a victory for anyone.

Regardless of anyone’s stance on abortion, it should be our collective mission as feminists to help women in as many ways as possible.

Although it is true that Aid for Women discourages abortion (even though SRJ has yet to cite the “medically inaccurate information” that Aid for Women supposedly provides), it is also true that Aid for Women has been serving the Rogers Park and Loyola communities for more than a decade.

Even if women won’t get an abortion referral from Aid for Women, the organization will connect them with charitable institutions providing free “housing, food, employment, health care, and [counseling for] relationship issues,” according to the Aid for Women website.

Taking these facts into consideration, I have some serious questions for SRJ regarding its now-satisfied demand: Is abortion so important for women that your organization can justify obstructing access to the most basic needs a woman can have —

needs that Aid for Women helps to provide?

If SRJ is committed to enabling women to make their own choices, wouldn’t the organization rather add more choices for women on the Wellness Center’s website than take away an important choice?

SRJ’s success in bringing down Aid for Women is no victory at all. SFRJ has only hindered women’s ability to choose life and obstructed their access to charities that could help to provide them with their most basic needs.

However, regardless of SRJ’s recent demands and actions, my colleagues at Loyola Students for Life and I have no desire to drive a wedge between SRJ and our organization.

We know that SRJ and Loyola Students For Life still have one common goal: to help the advancement of women and provide for women’s needs.

We at Loyola Students for Life strongly want to open a dialogue between our organization and SRJ so that we can unite in our common goals and amicably discuss our differences.

All the same, we are not discouraged by the recent demands of SRJ, or the removal of Aid for Women from the Wellness Center website.

We at Loyola Students for Life will redouble our efforts to create a more loving world and a culture of life at Loyola University Chicago.