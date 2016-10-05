‘Visiting Edna’ Tackles Family Bonds

For actors, one of the most gratifying feelings is having silence consume a theatre after your production ends, only to have eruptive applause fill that silent void seconds later. So was the case at Steppenwolf’s 41st season opener, “Visiting Edna,” a world premiere written by renowned American playwright, David Rabe. The show follows the relationship of a mother who is dying of cancer and her son who comes to visit her as her life slowly comes to an end.

The show opens with a monologue from actress Sally Murphy who, she informs the audience as an actress, is tasked with portraying television. While coming across as slightly needy, the personification made the distraction television can bring all the more necessary. Tim Hopper enters shortly after with the slightly more challenging undertaking of portraying cancer. While an unusual authorial device for the stage, the personification of these two objects seemed to mostly work with the show.

There is something to be said about having cancer visible on the stage. It was like an unwanted guest at a dinner party who seems to never leave. Cancer was the guest, and Edna, the host. He vocalized that he there to stay and reproduce, and at one point while talking with Edna’s stressed son, wittily said he wished he still smoked. Cancer would come and go, making appearances just when you began getting comfortable without him around to dampen spirits with his defeatist ways.

Tony Award winner Debra Monk gives a praiseworthy performance as the stoic Edna who, despite her many progressing health issues, refuses to give into the seriousness of her situation. Monk captures the essence of an elderly woman by adopting a natural wobble in her stride and hoarse inflections in her voice. Throughout the show, she has hilarious and overly detailed phone conversations with others about mundane daily happenings, a typical characteristic of any grandparent. She attempts to keep a positive attitude with her visiting son Andrew (Ian Barford), but we see the strains that time has placed on the relationship they once had. At one point, she encourages him to visit old friends while in town, but later admits her sadness to a friend over the phone when he eventually takes her up on it.

“Something happened and I don’t know where or when,” Edna said. “I want him to look at me. To talk to me.”

Andrew Barford arrives to his mother’s home and immediately jumps into conversation about his family with an obvious omission of talk about his mother’s health—his motivation for the visit. It isn’t until the opening of the second act that we see the genuine relationship between the mother and son begin to take shape. Following a day trip to a specialist, Andrew talks on the phone with his sister about the day’s adventure, from rental car troubles to getting lost on the way home. Meanwhile, Edna looks on from her rocking chair, beaming.

“I’m going to remember this day. It was one of the best days ever,” Edna said. “See you in the morning. I love saying that.”

“Visiting Edna” is a play dealing in part with cancer, but Rabe’s writing reveals much more than that. It is a play about fighting: fighting for health, fighting for forgiveness, fighting to make up for lost time, lost relationships, love and life. In a different time, place or situation, we too might find ourselves reflecting on and relating to these familiar themes brought to the surface.

David Zinn’s scenic design captured the real with a dose of the creative. The stage accurately captured the 1980s kitchen of an elderly person complete with a fridge decorated in artwork done by grandchildren, picture frames that likely haven’t been changed in well over 10 years and dated, broken-in furniture. Above the stage hung the perimeter of an apartment building, with windows and brick on the outside and depictions of a sky on the inside. It seemed to represent traveling up to the next “story” in Edna’s life; where she has a home waiting for her in the clouds.

While it was a moving production overall, there’s still some opportunity for fine-tuning. In one scene, the angel of death (played by Michael Rabe — David Rabe’s son) visits Edna in the middle of the night. It was a completely underdeveloped moment that could have been cut, serving the emotional progression of the piece much better. Other scenes had dialogue unnecessarily dragged out, allowing my mind to drift away elsewhere until the next scene began.

The play ends with a heart-wrenching monologue from Barford. He recounts his final moments with his mother, tears streaming down his face. “Don’t you wonder where they go? I do,” he says. The play is disturbing in a way that audiences must be willing to appreciate. Maybe the stark realization that time is fleeting and we are all dying — some faster than others — is what makes this show so oddly appealing.



“Visiting Edna” is playing now through Nov. 6 at Steppenwolf Theatre (1650 N Halstead St.). Tickets are $20-$89 and are available through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 and steppenwolf.org.