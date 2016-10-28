Uninspiring Cast In ‘The Accountant’ Delivers Fresh Concept

When I first saw the preview for “The Accountant,” I thought to myself, “Finally, a film that isn’t a sequel, a reboot or a remake.” Unfortunately, the film’s originality won’t be enough to earn it any nods during award season. “The Accountant” fell slightly short of my expectations.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant whose affinity for numbers and guns makes him the mob’s most prized confidant. While using his modest accounting office as a front, Wolff works as a freelance accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous people in exchange for historical artifacts, famous masterpieces and, of course, large sums of money.

In order to ward off suspicions by the Treasury Department’s Crime Enforcement Division and its head, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), Wolff begins working for Living Robotics, a state-of-the-art robotics company, to investigate million-dollar discrepancies discovered by accounting clerk Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick). As Wolff gets closer to uncovering the truth behind Living Robotics, his boundaries crumble and the body count rises with an unexpected suspect at the center of it all.

Ben Affleck, best known for his roles in “Good Will Hunting” and “Argo,” has the experience to indicate that his performance in “The Accountant” would be compelling and distinctive. Unfortunately, his “nice guy with a dark past” acting experience is not extensive enough to do the character of Christian Wolff justice; Affleck gives an overall lackluster performance. Although the film portrays an autistic man as the protagonist, as films rarely do, Affleck’s portrayal is robotically cool and fails to create a stand-out character.

Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Into the Woods”) does a fantastic job in her role as Dana Cummings, a whip-smart accounting clerk who unintentionally teams up with Wolff following the revelations regarding Living Robotics. Her character’s attempts to bond with Wolff through awkward conversation and endearing humor liven up an otherwise dull cast.