Two Men Arrested Outside Mertz for Harassment

Two older men harassing several Loyola students outside Mertz Residence Hall Thursday afternoon were arrested and now face criminal charges.

Campus Safety officers saw the two men — both 35 years old and not affiliated with Loyola — harassing students outside the residence hall in front of the Damen Student Center, and took them into custody, according to Campus Safety Sgt. Tim Cunningham.

A Loyola student said one of the men grabbed her arm before she broke away and ran into the Mertz lobby, where other students were gathered who were also harassed by the men, but Campus Safety has not confirmed this.

Both men face criminal trespass charges and have been turned over to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), which also charged one offender with simple battery and the other with simple assault. In Illinois, simple battery is defined as “a person intentionally causing bodily harm to an individual or making physical contact of insulting or provoking nature with an individual” and simple battery is defined as “a physical attack on a person in which the victim does not suffer severe bodily injury,” according to the CPD Clearmap Crime Summary.

None of the Loyola students involved were injured, according to Cunningham.

“Campus Safety is committed to keeping the Loyola community safe and will not tolerate people who try to cause harm to our students, faculty or staff,” Cunningham stated in an email to The PHOENIX.