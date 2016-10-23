How Trump Encourages Supporters Shows He Would Be a Dictator

It’s no surprise that some of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s devoted supporters have notoriously caused racial and ethnic uproars.

In March, one Trump supporter punched an African-American protester at a rally. That was not the first time violence against a minority broke out at a Trump rally.

Trump condoned the behavior, encouraging his supporters to “knock the crap out of them,” referring to protesters, and called the behavior “very appropriate.”

By now, a majority of voters are aware of Trump’s comments about groping women “When you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything.”

There have been at least nine violent attacks on women by supporters of Trump at campaign events since March 2016, according to NYMag.

On March 30, some supporters sprayed a 15-year-old girl with pepper spray after hurling derogatory insults at her for protesting at one of Trump’s rallies.

On Oct. 13, police arrested a 55-year old white man from Albany, New York, after he told a 27-year-old African-American woman that “Trump is going to win and if you don’t like it I’m going to beat your ass.”

During the final presidential debate on Oct. 19, Clinton said she would increase her payroll contribution toward Social Security if elected.

Clinton also said Trump’s payroll contribution would also go up as long as “he doesn’t figure out how to get out of it.” Trump replied by calling Clinton a “nasty woman.”

Women aren’t the only group that Trump supporters are verbally and physically attacking.

Trump supporters have attacked Muslims, Mexican immigrants and African-Americans, and attacks on Jews have been on the rise recently.

While there is only a small chance that Trump will become the next president of the United States, it’s terrifying that he fosters and supports such aggressive, racist behavior — especially since I am a Jewish woman.

It’s frightening that someone can speak out against Trump’s uninformed stances on mending the U.S. economy, foreign policy and protecting the country from terrorist attacks and become a target for hatred, violence and death threats.

The New York Times noted that online anti-semitic attacks have been increasing since early this year, when the presidential campaign took off.

More than 800 journalists have been the subject of anti-semitic attacks on Twitter, and although Trump has not encouraged that behavior directly, white supremacy and white nationalism are a shared commonality among some of Trump’s supporters.

Who knows whether Trump fosters this type of hostility and intimidation in order to distract voters from the fact that he has, and has always had, a failing platform. Whatever the case, this methodology isn’t the right way to attempt to win the presidency.

Instead of spending time blaming and pointing fingers, Trump should be reading up on scholarly works to develop better positions if he wants to come close to winning the presidency over Clinton.

The supporters who are carrying out attacks on minorities, both in person and online, are looking to Trump to dictate who they should persecute next.

With the simple mention of one race or ethnicity, these supporters turn around and act with the same wrath and scapegoating tactics that Trump displays from behind the podium.

The worst part is that Trump is aware that the supporters who carry out these acts are easy prey for this type of hate filled ideology.

The bigotry that Trump condones and some of his supporters perpetuate isn’t just dangerous and detrimental, but it’s also unconstitutional; their statements are a direct threat to our freedom of expression.

Yes, you could argue that Trump and some of his supporters are expressing their right to free speech, too.

But if someone, regardless of race, ethnicity or gender, cannot respectfully and safely speak out in a free world without receiving hate from Trump supporters, then who is to say what Trump will do if he becomes president?

Neither a presidential candidate nor a standing president should terrorize a country’s citizens into silence.

Doing that constitutes being a dictator and governing people under a dictatorship. The United States operates as a democracy.

And it should continue to do so.