Students for Reproductive Justice Call ‘Emergency’ Demonstration Against Sexual Violence On Campus

Students for Reproductive Justice (SRJ) held an ‘emergency action’ demonstration against sexual violence late Monday evening on the Lake Shore Campus (LSC) in front of the Information Commons (IC).

SRJ is not registered as an official Loyola student organization but fights for the right of sexual and reproductive health at Loyola.

This demonstration comes after four criminal sexual assaults and four criminal sexual abuses were reported on or near LSC by members of the Loyola community since Aug. 26, according to Campus Safety reports.

After attending a safety forum on Sept. 28, senior SRJ member Melissa Haggerty said she questioned if Campus Safety was doing enough to address the growing epidemic of sexual violence and that she wants to bring awareness to the issue.

“One in three women will be assaulted during her time at college so these are not isolated incidents,” Haggerty said.

Haggerty said she was happy with the turnout, but want to continue the fight moving forward.

“I am always happy, being that I am a survivor myself, when other people feel like they have a space of their own to share their stories,” she said.

More than 60 Loyola students and community members came out to participate in the demonstration. It began with SRJ members holding signs on the steps in front of the IC and Haggerty yelling chants such as “yes means yes, no means no, whatever I wear, wherever I go” and “hey, hey, ho, ho, rape culture has got to go.”

The demonstration then continued with 109 seconds of silence for sexual assault victims because every 109 seconds someone is sexually assaulted, according to Haggerty.

Sexual assault survivors and supporters came forward to share their story or simply show their support. Then SRJ handed out flyers that pictured Campus Safety emails and various media articles. “This is what rape culture looks like” was written on the flyers, and SRJ encouraged students to post them around campus.

Haggerty said she would like to see more action from Campus Safety.

“One thing that could be to addressed is the way they send crime alerts out, and at the bottom the warnings are very victim blaming, and I think they should do more to put that pressure on the perpetrator,” she said. “I know being safe is important in the community and I know it’s required to put that out but it’s very one-sided.”

Loyola student Radiance Cooper went to the event because she said as a first-year student, she is concerned about the rape culture on college campuses.

“Coming into college I knew it was a problem,” said the 18-year-old. “I felt that wherever I would go, it would be an issue, which is upsetting. I look at it like I don’t want to promote victim blaming, that’s my main goal.”

Sophomore Jeff Bucholz said he thinks rape culture is a part of society today and that it is important to come listen and show support to survivors.

“As a guy, there’s a lot of privilege involved here because I don’t have to worry about any of this stuff,” said the women and gender studies and creative writing double major. “It’s not something I live with daily so It’s important for me to see what I can do to help. I feel like sometimes guys tend to co-opt these sorts of movements and try to derail it.”