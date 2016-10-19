Trump’s Comments Reveal Systemic Problem, Not Isolated Incident

Rape culture is entrenched in our society, and it’s an issue that’s not going away anytime soon.

The magnitude of this problem was made clear after a tape surfaced of Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump making comments that describe what would be considered a sexual assault of a woman, and the excuses he’s tried to offer for making his comments since only prove this point.

The Washington Post obtained the 2005 video in which Trump is heard telling Billy Bush, who was an Access Hollywood anchor at the time, how he groped, kissed and tried to have sex with a married woman.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women] — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Trump is heard saying in the video. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

After The Washington Post published the video on Oct. 7, Trump came out with a statement at midnight addressing the lewd comments in the video.

“I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,” Trump said.

He then shifted the focus of his message, adding that he believed his “foolish” words weren’t nearly as despicable as Bill Clinton’s actions as he accused the former president of abusing women.

Trump also accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of having “bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated [her husband’s] victims.”

Initially, NBC responded to the surfacing of the video by suspending Bush, who had recently moved to anchor the “Today” show. The station then announced his termination on Oct. 17.

The only consequences Trump has faced are a slight drop in the polls and a loss of endorsements from several Republican politicians, including Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley and House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, according to CNN.

Have we reached a point where the anchor of the third hour of the “Today” show is held to a higher standard than a major-party candidate for President of the United States?

First Lady Michelle Obama, who has spent the last eight years in the White House advocating for women’s rights, delivered a powerful speech regarding Trump’s vulgar remarks.

Mrs. Obama expressed the same emotions that many American women also felt after hearing Trump’s comments on the video: outraged and hurt.

“This is disgraceful. It is intolerable,” said Mrs. Obama at a Clinton rally in New Hampshire on Oct. 13. “No woman deserves to be treated this way.

“None of us deserve this kind of abuse … Strong men — men who are truly role models — don’t need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful.”

During the second presidential debate on Oct. 9, Trump attempted to downplay the seriousness of his comments, calling the conversation with Bush “locker room talk.”

Trump’s current wife, Melania Trump, defended Trump’s comments with a “boys will be boys” attitude. She said her husband was “egged on” by Bush to engage in this “boy talk.”

It can be true that women are a topic of conversation in locker rooms, but the dialogue on the tape doesn’t just discuss courting females; it details sexual assault.

It’s wrong to trivialize the vulgar comments with the “guys being guys” mentality, but it’s even worse to pretend that more people in society don’t hold the same mentality.

It’s more than upsetting that these comments come from a well-known public figure — and one who could be the President of the United States.

Trump’s excuses for his comments only feed into the idea that sexual assault doesn’t exist in our society.

What’s most infuriating is that the misogynistic sentiment expressed in Trump’s comments is carried out by other people against women every day.

Where’s the outrage then?

Trump’s anti-women attitude goes beyond what he said in the video recording.

In the days following the tape’s release, as many as seven women, including former “The Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervo, have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

Trump has continued to deny the legitimacy of the allegations, positioning himself as “the victim” in this situation.

Trump has also insulted the accusers and called Jessica Leads — one of the first victims to go on record against Trump — a “horrible woman.”

Katrina Pierson, the spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, said these women are only coming forward for “15 minutes of fame.” Melania Trump called these allegations “lies” and blamed Trump’s opposers for creating these allegedly false testimonies.

“This was all organized from the oppositions,” Mrs. Trump said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Oct. 18. “And with the details … did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts.”

Trump’s denial and discrediting of his accusers represents what many victims of sexual crimes experience today: victim blaming.

Society’s refusal to believe the victim’s claims and insistence on downplaying the accusations is a recurring issue.

When a survivor of sexual assault speaks out, people often blame the victim’s behavior rather than the attacker’s behavior.

Although Trump’s comments should be taken seriously, the mindset he revealed to the American public is not as unique as it might seem.

Sexual misconduct and harassment happens all the time, and it happens on our own college campus.

Two 35-year-old men, who had no affiliation with Loyola, were arrested for harassing students outside of Mertz Residence Hall on Oct. 13.

The Phoenix reported that a Loyola student said one of the men grabbed her arm before she broke away and escaped to the lobby at Mertz, where other students who were victims of the men’s harassment gathered.

In September, there was a string of sexual violence at and near Loyola, including multiple incidents on Winthrop Avenue.

There have been eight reported acts of sexual violence, including four assaults and four abuses since Aug. 26.

In Rogers Park, sexual violence is also increasing. There have been 47 criminal sexual assaults in Rogers Park this year, compared to the 34 that happened during the same time period in 2015, according to CPD data.

Most people agree that sexual assault is a serious issue, but our society has continually neglected to give the problem the attention it deserves.

People are right to be upset that Trump — a man who could be our next president — said such degrading things about women, but everyone must react with the same revulsion to every instance of sexual assault.

The attitude that led Trump to make those comments is not unique to him.

For a long time, our society has fostered an atmosphere in which such a mentality is acceptable.

If more people responded with the same degree of disgust to every instance of sexual violence and mistreatment of women, then maybe our society could evolve to care more about the survivors of sexual assault and be less apologetic toward the

people perpetrating those crimes.

If Trump, a presidential candidate, isn’t even held accountable for his actions and comments toward women, how can we assume that we can hold everyday sexual offenders accountable?

Society must be consistent when it comes to handling sexual assault, regardless of the offender’s political or social status.

Trump shouldn’t be protected more than any other man.