Soft Smiling Won’t Help the Homeless, but Reallocating the City’s Money Can

Residents and tourists walking around Chicago are bound to see a person on the street suffering from homelessness.

Too often that person is dressed in ragged clothing, has dirty fingernails, unbrushed hair and red eyes from lack of comfortable sleep and holds a cardboard sign that reads, “Please help me, I am homeless. Anything helps.”

Most passers’ responses are limited to soft smiles and quick eye contact. They merely look away or respond, “Sorry, I don’t have anything.” Realistically, they probably have a couple quarters somewhere in their pockets or uneaten food tucked in

their backpacks.

In 2015 alone, 125,848 Chicagoans were homeless. Single adults who were homeless made up 46.3 percent of that number, and children and teens comprised 35 percent, according to The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

While government officials and social justice organizations fight to increase the minimum wage, the national number of people living in poverty (48.2 million) and the poverty rate (15.5 percent) held steady in 2015, according to Alliance to End Homelessness.

Every day, Chicagoans have the opportunity to fight homelessness or help someone who is homeless become one step closer to having a home.

Sometimes, we sincerely want to give, but with updated technology, many of us decide not to carry cash or change.

I, too, am guilty of this.

But offering a sympathetic smile or shaking your head “no” isn’t going to improve the conditions for the homeless. Acting as if they aren’t there is even worse.

Instead, let the homeless person know about nearby homeless shelters and food banks. Walk with that individual to a nearby convenience store and offer to buy them something to eat, a water bottle or even first-aid supplies.

Offer to lend a homeless person your phone to call a family member or loved one. One simple phone call could reconnect that individual with distanced family members or caregivers.

Volunteer at a homeless shelter, food bank or homeless advocacy coalition, and engage with the homeless population through conversing, educating, helping with voter registration and providing basic job training skills such as cash handling.

On campus, you can join the Loyola Coalition for the Homeless (LCH), a student-run organization that works closely with The Chicago Homeless Coalition.

Loyola also has Labre, a student-led homeless outreach ministry that forms relationships with those suffering from homelessness in downtown Chicago while providing food and company for them.

Be a voice for the homeless by calling local representatives or writing to your media outlets to inform them of your concerns for people experiencing homelessness in the Chicago area.

It’s important to remember that the language we use to describe the homeless can be hurtful.

Don’t use words such as “hobo” or “bum.” At the end of the day, people who suffer from homelessness are still people. They have feelings just like all of us, and we must help them hold onto their sense of humanity and dignity when they fall on hard times — not eradicate it.

Most importantly, the City of Chicago needs to better evaluate and disburse its tax increment financing (TIFs) accordingly.

TIFs are public financing methods that are used to subsidize redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects, according to the Illinois Tax Increment Association.

TIFs have the opportunity to increase property revenues, city tax revenues and the number of jobs within communities. They also boost funding for education and job training programs. Homeless populations could benefit from all of these changes.

At the beginning of 2015, Chicago had $1.4 billion in unspent TIF funds.

Unfortunately, the city has not set aside enough TIF funds for the city’s homeless population.

That $1.4 billion could have been used to help relieve the city’s homeless population.

In May, Ald. James Cappleman (46th Ward) and Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th Ward) wanted to double (from 2 percent to 4 percent) Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposed surcharge on Airbnb and other home-sharing services.

Part of this plan meant fining homeless people living in tents under overpasses on Lake Shore Drive near Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood and relocating them to homeless shelters.

But, once these homeless people are moved, won’t more people come and take their place?

Ticketing the homeless is almost like punishing them for a situation most cannot control, such as being laid off, losing everything in an apartment fire or being evicted.

These actions seem like placing a small Band-Aid on a large, gaping wound, and there are still more than 125,000 homeless people in Chicago. Those tents near Uptown were only housing 75.

The city of Chicago must reassess its TIF allocations for spending; affordable housing and community rehabilitation have accounted for too small of a percentage — 11 percent, to be exact, according to the TIF illumination Project — of TIF funds.

While all of that gets worked out, we can do more than offer soft smiles to those who are homeless.