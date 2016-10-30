Six Flags Gets Spooky for Halloween

Screams can often be heard coming from Six Flags Great America as park goers reach world record speeds on the popular Goliath rollercoaster. But every fall, visitors start screaming for another reason: Fright Fest.

Fright Fest is an annual festival held at the grounds that transforms the amusement park into a spooky Halloween celebration. Starting at sunset, performers roam the grounds and frighten visitors.

In addition to hired actors, methodically planned scare zones in each section of the park aim to immerse guests in a frightening world while they walk between rides. Near the King Chaos ride, you might encounter masquerade ball guests who have created masks out of their own flesh. Shipwrecked pirates with missing limbs and bloodied lumberjacks, complete with real axes and running chainsaws, are located across from the Batman roller coaster. Grotesque zombies, animated scarecrows and the melting aftermath of a nuclear spill can be found in the walking around the park.

Six Flags has also capitalized on the recent clown sightings, adding a scare zone dubbed the Slasher Circus.

Freshman student Kelsey Stahlin attended Fright Fest for the first time this year and said it was terrifying.

“It got so dark so quick right when the creepy people came out. I couldn’t see a thing. The worst ones were the people who had the chainsaws. I was so scared,” said Stahlin.

The park has six haunted houses, including Manslaughter Mansion and Massacre Medical Center. These houses are designed to terrify anyone who enters, but do cost $30 in addition to the park’s entrance fee of $60.

Along with bringing out roaming creatures and haunted houses, Six Flags transforms some of its most famous rides for Fright Fest. The Demon is one of the best converted rides. Skeletons and severed appendages cover the ground while countless snakes hang from the trees and circle the ground. Each turn of the rollercoaster car reveals new gruesome adornments and flashing lights that create a whole new riding experience.

Overall, Fright Fest is not a place for the faint of heart; even the most dauntless guests get scared by something in the park. Although the tickets are expensive, Fright Fest is worth the money. The celebration offers an incredibly unique celebration that combines the thrill of roller coasters with the excitement of being scared, making Six Flags Great America the best place to be Halloween night.

SIx Flags Great America is located at 1 Great America Pkwy in Gurnee, Illinois, off of the I-94 tollway. Tickets for Fright Fest start around $60, but is included with a season pass for the year. Online tickets are full price but guests who purchase tickets at the door can bring specially marked Coke products to receive a discounted price. Jewel Osco also has discounted tickets at the customer service counter. The last day of Fright Fest each year is Halloween night. Next year, Fright Fest will re-open in late September.