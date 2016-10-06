Rookie Setter Making Early Impact for Women’s Volleyball

Rookie setter for the Loyola women’s volleyball team (8-9, 3-1) Delilah Wolf is catching the eyes of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) elite with her high volleyball IQ and ability to act on the fly.

The MVC named Wolf the conference Freshman of the Week on Sept. 26, after she stormed out of the gates with 87 assists and five blocks in Loyola’s first two games of conference play this season. Since then, Wolf has upped her conference statistics with 167 assists, 13 kills and nine blocks, and was named the MVC Freshman of the Week for the second straight time on Oct. 3.

Wolf, a Saint Paul, Minnesota, native, said the coaches didn’t expect her to make such an immediate impact. Yet, she has made major contributions at a crucial time, as the Ramblers fight to get back to .500.

“The coaching staff definitely helped me with this quick transition to college ball that’s not always easy to make,” Wolf said. “Besides missing my family, the school and volleyball transition from high school has been super easy and far simpler than [I] expected.”

The hardest part for athletes transitioning from the club to collegiate level is the tempo and aggressiveness of the game, but Wolf has made her transition seem seamless. Now, Wolf is a mainstay in the Loyola lineup, as she is one of four players who has appeared in all 72 of the team’s sets this season. Wolf has remained efficient and held her own against teams composed of mostly upperclassmen. She is third on the Ramblers with 114 digs, has made 39 kills and has accounted for 682 of the team’s 798 assists so far this season.

Muscat said he hopes the recognition will motivate Wolf to continue working hard.

“Delilah’s someone who comes in and works hard, and an honor like this is the result of the work she’s put in,” said Muscat.

Wolf said the award is a great personal achievement, but she said she wants it to be a catalyst for improvement.

“It’s a recognition of my hard work so far this season but also drives me to continue to get better,” said Wolf.

Now battle-tested and prepared for conference play, Loyola’s fate relies in the performance of its young core of first-year players and sophomores, as they make up a majority of the starting lineup.

The Ramblers will continue working to get their season back on track on Oct. 7 at Wichita State University and Oct. 8 at Missouri State University.