Rambler Recap: Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams Continue Up and Down Season

Results last week: Both of Loyola’s golf teams were in action this week. The men went to Beverly, Illinois, to play in the Northern Intercollegiate and finished 9th of 12 teams. The women headed to Port Clinton, Ohio for the Rocket Classic, where they placed 4th of 14 teams.

How the men played: Coming off of a rocky Cleveland State Invitational showing, the men’s golf team went into the Northern Intercollegiate knowing they had to rebound. While they placed higher on the leaderboard, the team took 18 more shots during the Northern Intercollegiate tournament than at the prior event.

Leading the way, once again, was first-year Justin LaFrance. LaFrance carded a score of 230 (+17; 79-74-77), which landed him in a tie for 26th place individually. Two strokes behind him was junior Garret Buckley, who tied for 33rd place with a 232 (+19; 80-77-78). Sophomore Orion Yamat tied for 41st, coming into the clubhouse with a 234 (+21; 80-78-76).

Senior Zach Hoskins tied for 53rd with a 237 (+24; 79-80-78), and first-year Nick Bonema rounded out the scoring tied for 68th with a 249 (+36; 83-79-87).

In a press release on Loyola’s athletics website, the team needs to continue to learn from its mistakes, especially at tough courses like Beverly, according to Loyola director of golf Erik Hoops.

“Big improvement from last week,” said Hoops. “Beverly was one of the hardest courses we will see all year and we held our own against a very strong field. This week I saw the team continuously improve and learn from mistakes. I also saw improvement round after round, which is big for a young team like us.”

How the women played: The women headed to Port Clinton, Ohio, for the Rocket Classic. They were also looking to recover from a tough tournament, after finishing 13th out of 14 teams at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) preview. The Ramblers did exactly what they planned to accomplish, placing 4th out of 14 teams with a team score of 921 (+57; 308-304-309).

Once again, sophomore Elayna Bowser led the way. The Dearborn, Michigan, native carded a 228 (+12; 74-75-79) to finish in a three-way tie for 8th place. First-year Sara Padilla was one stroke off of Bowser, tying for 11th with a 229 (+13; 74-77-78). Fellow first-year Morgan Brown tied for 18th, finishing with a 232 (+16; 81-77-74). The three underclassmen boast the top three stroke averages for the Ramblers thus far.

Junior Summer Moser placed 42nd with a 240 (+24; 87-75-78), and senior Natalie Meyers rounded out the scoring tied for 57th with a 249 (+33; 79-88-82).

Head coach Carly Schneider was very happy with how the team played in Toledo, she said in a press release on Loyola’s athletics website.

“We had a great showing this week at the Rocket Classic,” said Schneider. “Solid scores were posted throughout the three rounds that led us to hold our fourth-place finish. I was really happy with how each of the girls performed.”

What’s next: Both squads will close out the fall half of the season when they travel to Dayton, Ohio, for the Flyer Invitational on Oct. 17-18.