Rambler Recap: Men’s Soccer Continues to Roll Through Missouri Valley

Results: Oct. 8 vs. Drake (4-0W)

What went down: Loyola’s men’s soccer team clinched another victory over Drake at Loyola Soccer Park after beating Drake on its home turf in Des Moines, Iowa, for the first time ever earlier in the season.

Loyola quickly took advantage of the No. 7 ranked defense in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) when sophomore forward Alec Lasinski scored his fifth goal of the season via a pass from redshirt senior midfielder Grant Stoneman on the right side in the sixth minute.

Lasinski’s 12 points is currently tied for second in the MVC and he earned the MVC player of the week award.

The Ramblers continued to pressure the weak Bulldog defense, but despite the team’s efforts to increase the score, the Ramblers finished the half with one goal up on the Bulldogs.

The Ramblers scored three more goals in the second half. Junior forward Elliot Collier scored Loyola’s second goal from 8 yards out after sophomore forward Fabian Lifka fired him a pass. Collier and Lasinski are tied for a team-best goals with five each.

Junior midfielder Brody Kraussel kicked a pass across the front of the goal which sophomore midfielder Ryan Walker tapped into the goal. This marks Kraussel’s eighth assist of the season, which places him No. 2 nationally. Junior midfielder Kyle Thompson became the 10th Loyola player to score a goal this season when his penalty kick flew past the Bulldog’s goalkeeper, solidifying the score at 4-0.

The second victory against Drake makes the Ramblers 10-1-0 (4-0-0 MVC). The progra

m continues its home winning streak with 24 wins.

What’s next: The Loyola men’s soccer team plays its next MVC game against the Evansville Purple Aces on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. in Evansville, Indiana.