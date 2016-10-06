Rambler Recap: Men’s Soccer Continues to Dominate

Results: Oct. 1 at Central Arkansas (3-1 W), Oct. 4 at DePaul (2-0 W)

What went down: The Ramblers defeated two tough opponents, improving to 9-1-0 (3-0-0 MVC).

Loyola beat Central Arkansas in its third Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) match. Junior forward Elliot Collier took the lead for Loyola with a left-footed goal in the 7th minute on an assist from sophomore forward Alec Lasinski. which helped secure a lead for Loyola in the beginning of the match. Collier scored again via a pass from junior midfielder Brody Kraussel in the first half. Kraussel currently ranks No. 3 nationally for his seven assists this season.

In the second half, Bears midfielder Pepe San Roman attempted to score against Loyola redshirt junior goalkeeper Andrew Chekadanov, but he was denied at the net. After Central Arkansas’ second attempt on goal, Kraussel fired a shot from 30 yards out for Loyola’s third goal in the 56th minute. Bears forward Wes Carson scored Central Arkansas’ only goal in the 74th minute bringing the score to 3-1.

Three days later on Oct. 1 the Loyola men’s soccer team beat Red Line rival DePaul University for the unofficial title of the Red Line Rivalry. In the 42nd minute, sophomore forward Connor Stevenson scored Loyola’s first goal with an assist from sophomore forward Fabian Lifka, leaving the Ramblers with a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Lasinski scored Loyola’s second goal via a left side pass from Collier in the 59th minute. Lasinski and Collier led the team in goals with four each. Chekadanov blocked the Blue Demons’ last attempt at a goal in the final seconds of the game, keeping the score at 2-0.

The win marks Chekadanov’s seventh clean sheet this season.

What’s next: Loyola’s men’s soccer team faces its next MVC opponent and reigning regular season champions Drake University on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Loyola Soccer Park.