Rambler Recap: Loyola Men’s Soccer Takes Step Towards Securing Top Seed in MVC

Loyola’s men’s soccer team continued its dominance over the Missouri Valley Conference after beating Missouri State 2-0 to further solidify its spot as the No. 1 seed heading into the MVC tournament

Results: Oct. 22 vs. Missouri State University (2-0 W)

What went down: In a battle of the two best teams in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), the No. 1 ranked Loyola men’s soccer team defeated the No. 2 Missouri State, moving its record to 12-1-1 (5-0-1 MVC).

Early in the first half, Loyola redshirt senior goalkeeper Andrew Chekadanov made a save to keep the game scoreless before Bears goalkeeper Liam Priestley made a stop on the other end on Kevin Engesser’s first attempt in the game. But minutes later, Engesser struck again and scored his first goal of the season from 15 yards out via a pass from sophomore forward Alec Lasinski in the 13th minute.

The Ramblers defense continued to dominate the rest of the half and kept the score at 1-0 going into halftime.

In the second half, junior forward Elliot Collier headed a corner kick from redshirt senior midfielder Ryan Howe, but his shot went just over the goal. First-year midfielder Aidan Megally scored his second collegiate goal on a header from a pass on the left side by first-year defenseman Marius Kullmann, giving Loyola a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute. Loyola continued to press the Bears and prevented them from scoring. The win marks the 10th shutout of the season for Chekadanov and the Ramblers.

Head coach Neil Jones said he appreciates the tough competition Missouri State brought to its game against the Ramblers.

“Tonight was a hard fought game between two good teams,” said Jones in a press release on Loyola’s athletics website. “Missouri State is a very disciplined, organized, and well-coached team. We have had a number of close battles with them over the years, and tonight was no different. I thought in the second half especially we moved the ball very well and created some good chances, and on the night we made two big plays that won us the game.”

What’s next:

The Ramblers take on Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Then, the team plays Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) for the second time this season on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in Edwardsville, Illinois.