Rambler Picks: Week of 10/24

The Phoenix is excited to present its second Rambler Picks playlist. The list comprises our favorite songs that we’ve been listening to throughout the week. If you haven’t stayed up to date with new music, check out this playlist. Some notable artists include Beyoncé’s sister and indie music phenom Solange Knowles, rappers Mick Jenkins and Danny Brown, indie rockers the Dandy Warhols and Hamilton Leithauser, and the reggae electronic artist M.I.A., plus a few breakout artists. Take a break from your hectic schedule, put in your headphones, head out to sit by the lake, observe the fall colors and enjoy the sweet, sweet sounds of this ear candy.

“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange

Beyoncé calls her sister’s new album a “beautiful work of art,” and she couldn’t be more right. Check out Solange’s beautiful, breathy vocals on the opening track of an album four years in the making.

“Love$ick” – Mura Masa, A$AP Rocky

This song will have you dancing all the way to the top floor of Mundelein.

“Get Bigger / Do U Luv” – NxWorries

NxWorries is a duo comprised of Knxwledge and Anderson .Paak, two major figures who emerged from the Los Angeles multi-genre music community within the last year and a half. Knxwledge was producing tracks off of Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” and Paak was making waves with Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer. This dazed, funky collaboration will put you at ease during a long study session.

“Tiger Hologram” – Swet Shop Boys

Himanshu Kumar Suri and Rizwan Ahmed, aka Heems (formerly of Das Racist) and Riz MC (HBO’s “The Night Of”), team up to form Swet Shop Boys on an exciting new album, “Cashmere”. Suri and Ahmed, who are Indian and Pakistani, respectively include a political agenda on this hip-hong son that dips and bends into a Bollywood jam.

“R.E.D.” – A Tribe Called Red, Yasiin Bey, Narcy, Black Bear

Canadian producer and DJ crew A Tribe Called Red offers a reason to get excited about the global electronic music scene with its truly unique, Native-American influenced sound. The Tribe even called on Kanye West’s buddy Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, among others. Check out this joint production.

“Catcher In The Rye” – The Dandy Warhols

These psychedelic rockers have been around since before the graduating seniors’ class was born, but they prove on this track that they can still bring the heart. This track may not have a brand new sound, but it is a solid rock song that will have your heard bobbing on your walk, drive, or train ride home.

“Ring Ring” – Anteros

This new London group Anteros offers dreamy bitter pop music. Following the success of Anteros’ first EP “The Beat” and opening act at the legendary Glastonbury Music Festival in the U.K. earlier this year, their second EP “Breakfast” lives up to the anticipation.

“Alaska” – Maggie Rogers

Singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers went viral with this earworm of a single, and you’ll see why when you hear it. Listen to how Rogers combines elements of folk, dance and R&B into an emotionally pleasing sound.

“A 1000 Times” – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

Another great recent collaboration, Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) joined forces with Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser to produce a dreamy new album, “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine.” Check out the single that the two recently performed on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Angles” – Mick Jenkins, Noname, Xavier Omär

South Sider Mick Jenkins continues to prove that he is a hip-hop force to be reckoned with. Listen to his new album “The Healing Component.” and his smooth rhymes combine with local friend, the and hip-hop recording artist and poet Noname, who basically masters every guest verse she touches, as well as R&B musician Xavier Omär.

“Bird Song – Blaqstarr Remix” – M.I.A.

In what should be a semi-annoying repetitive loop of kazoos, the Sri Lankan native (moved to London in the 1980s after civil war intensified in Sri Lanka) makes this song cool in a classic M.I.A. way. Check out this track off her new and politically charged album..

“Really Doe” – Danny Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt

This gem off of Danny Brown’s new album “Atrocity Exhibition” offers casual yet sophisticated beats. This hipster rapper from Detroit proves he is still relevant on the hip-hop scene and this collaboration with the hot-as-ever Kendrick, Ab-Soul and Earl is particularly impressive.

“Operator (DJ Koze’s Disco Edit)” – Låpsley

We thought we’d leave you with a song that would keep you dancing all night long, even during your study session at the IC. British indie-pop electronic singer Låpsley has been capturing the world’s attention for the past year, and German producer DJ Koze adds just the right amount of pizzazz on the track with his disco edit.