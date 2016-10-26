Rae Sremmurd Falls Short in Chicago

If there’s one memorable, contemporary hip-hop group who took the radio by storm in the late 2000s, it’s Rae Sremmurd.

The Atlanta-based rap duo knows how to start a party, but its show at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Oct. 13 left me unimpressed.

The group’s first album, “SremmLife,” was released in 2014 and was an enormous hit. Three consecutive top-40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 landed Rae Sremmurd a concrete position in the rap world.

Born in Mississippi, brothers Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown and Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown make simplistic yet fun hip-hop music. The label that the group was working with in 2014, “Dem Outta St8 Boyz,” signed to “EarDrummers Entertainment,” the company largely responsible for making them famous.

After their first release, which featured Southern-inspired instrumentals from music production giant Mike-Will-Made-It, the brothers of Rae Sremmurd gained popularity. The two are still in their 20s, with skinny, tattoo-covered torsos, but their fresh faces and high-pitched voices make them seem accessible to anyone wanting to hear a rap anthem.

Rae Sremmurd’s sophomore effort, “SremmLife 2,” showed the group’s growth and was in some ways a high-energy, modern reboot of Southern crunk music. The album featured many Southern rappers, including Lil’ Jon and Kodak Black, and Mike-Will’s production was made to tear clubs up with industrial noises and speaker-blowing bass.

In support of the record, the Brown brothers announced the SremmLife 2 Tour, a 35-date endeavor that ends in San Diego Nov. 16.

When the two men took the stage with their large entourage of hype-builders and other MCs, the nearly sold-out crowd at the Riviera erupted with applause. Their show consisted of one enormous screen, that instantly lit up with a wall of lights and projected a customized 20th Century Studios animation that read, “Start A Party.”

Rae Sremmurd’s DJ stood behind the raised platform, and the energy increased at an impressively fast rate. After madness ensued in response to their first song, the brothers played their platinum-certified teenage rap anthem, “No Flex Zone.”

Both brothers know how to engage the crowd. During “Unlock The Swag,” Swae Lee tried convincing concert-goers to throw all of their belongings in the air. In the middle of the set, Slim Jxmmi invited fans to come onstage despite security concerns. By the end of one of Rae Sremmurd’s newer cuts, “Real Chill,” a handful of fans and friends of the artists were dancing awkwardly beside them.

Although Rae Sremmurd played a number of fun club hits at the beginning of the concert, the duo failed to keep my attention during the remainder of the concert. The crowd was too rowdy, both Brown brothers were annoyingly taking fans’ cell phones to record videos on Snapchat and they weren’t especially unique or creative performers.

Despite the fact that I was largely uncaptivated, I appreciated that the energy at the beginning of the show briefly returned at the end when Rae Sremmurd performed hits like “Look Alive” and “No Type.”

The show lacked the creativity I crave in a hip-hop performance, and although I am an avid listener of their studio albums, I do not think I will attend another Rae Sremmurd concert.