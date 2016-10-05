Prestigious Designer to Teach Senior Class

Loyola’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts secured graphic designer Rick Valicenti as the artist-in-residence for next semester.

Valicenti is the founder and design director of Thirst, a Chicago company that works with design, cultural and civic communities.

Courtesy of Kim Knoll | Creative Mornings

“He is a really inspirational artist and designer,” said Nicole Ferentz, associate professor in the visual communication department. “I’ve heard him speak a number of times, and he’s very motivational and insightful.”

As part of his business, Rick mentors designers who work on projects about social issues, such as access to freshwater in Chicago and air quality in Beijing.

“His work is so inspiring,” Ferentz said. “After seeing his work last year, I knew I wanted him to teach our students.”

About four years ago, then-President of Loyola the Rev. Michael Garanzini, S.J. created a grant initiative allowing the Department of Fine and Performing Arts to bring professional artists in to teach select classes.

Valicenti will teach the senior visual communication capstone course this spring. The exhibition class is expected to feature projects that deal with gun control and gun violence in Chicago.

The Department of Fine and Performing Arts will introduce Valicenti to the campus with an exhibition of his work in the Ralph Arnold Gallery on Oct. 13. The opening night reception is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. The installation will be open to students from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily until Nov. 26.

Valicenti will also lead an artist talk on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Regis Multipurpose Room.

All exhibitions and receptions are free, but reservations are recommended. RSVPs can be submitted at artsevents.luc.edu.