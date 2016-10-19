Potty-Mouthed Puppet Takes the Stage

With an attitude too crass to be church-friendly, an ill-tempered puppet in “Hand to God,” a production at Victory Gardens Theater, is stirring up laughter. Simultaneously hilarious and thought-provoking, the show beautifully captures playwright Robert Askins’s satiric story about the coexistence of faith and uncertainty.

In Cypress, Texas, church is a central part of most people’s lives. Three children, mild-mannered Jason (Alex Weisman), flannel-wearing Jessica (Nina Ganet) and school bully Timothy (Curtis Edward Jackson), spend their after-school hours participating in Christian Puppet Ministry. Margery (Janelle Snow) is the club’s leader and Jason’s mother; she clings to running the club as a way of coping with the loss of her husband.

Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, has an identity of its own. After Tyrone spirals out of control, using foul language, making sexual comments and constantly engaging in bad behavior, Jason begins to realize that Tyrone has been possessed by a demon. Tyrone commits violent verbal and physical attacks on children and they soon realize Tyrone is no ordinary puppet. This strange circumstance ironically breathes life into the statement, “The devil made me do it.”

Perfectly cast, the actors had impeccable chemistry. With perfect comedic timing and stellar direction, these experienced actors contributed to what was an extraordinary show. Although their southern accents weren’t subtle enough to be believable, their sincere characterizations made up for it.

Interestingly, the most unique part of the production was the American Sign Language interpreters interacting with each other in front of the stage as part of the show. Although distracting, the interpreters added charm to the performance through their non-verbal dialogue and silly facial expressions.

Weisman’s performance as Jason was exceptionally impressive, considering the difficulty he faced in simultaneously portraying Jason and the puppet Tyrone. Whenever Tyrone had something to say, Jason would speak as Tyrone. Even though Weisman didn’t attempt to mask the fact he was speaking for the puppet, the dialogue managed to effectively captivate the packed audience.

Costumes, lighting, sound design, makeup and the eerily-realistic church basement set were extremely well executed. The set was dimly lit to set the right mood, and each prop was placed with great consideration. All technical and creative aspects of the show blended beautifully to paint a picture of a true-to-life church setting.

The production engaged the audience with more than just humor. Cast members occasionally addressed the audience directly, a rare comedic choice. The entire audience, including myself, was laughing throughout the entire play, sometimes even to the point of tears. The raunchy language, sexual humor and risque jokes were implemented appropriately and didn’t overwhelm the play. Every aspect of the performance came together magnificently to create an introspective, satiric comedy that got the audience thinking, laughing and having a good time.

“Hand To God” is playing at Victory Gardens Theatre. The show runs through Oct. 30 at various performance times. Tickets cost $15-$60 and they are available for purchase online at victorygardens.org.