Phoenix Picks: Week of 10/31

This week’s Phoenix Picks Spotify Playlist features all genres of music, including alternative rock, hip-hop and pop.

Starting off our playlist is The Pretty Reckless’ new song along with a new track from famous Arizona rockers Jimmy Eat World called, “Pretty Grids.” Also timed perfectly this week, Eminem recently released the high-energy “Campaign Speech,” just in time for Election Day. However, this week is big on mellow tunes. Swedish singer LÉON and Nashville band Little Big Town give us something to slow down to. Also on this week’s playlist are a number of musical sensations including a collaboration with Florence Welch from Lady Gaga, Phil Collins and Kendrick Lamar.

“Back To The River” – The Pretty Reckless featuring Warren Haynes

With concise lyrics, this grunge band shines a light on fame and its consequences. Former actress Taylor Momsen, who starred in “The Grinch” and “Gossip Girl” sings a slow tune that will make you want to sit out by the lake and look at the clouds.

2. “Pretty Grids” – Jimmy Eat World

Although this band gives us a throwback to middle-school angst, this alternative-rock group once again delivers the perfect balance between lyrics and instruments, with strong combinations of base and guitar.

3. “Plus One” – You Me At Six

Regret, anger, and revenge are the themes of this song’s lyrics. Take a break from stress and dance to this pop-punk song.

4. “Campaign Speech” – Eminem

As always, the Detroit-native rapper leaves us speechless from his take on the world. Commemorating Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, among many other injustices, Eminem delivers a powerful message to society.

5. “Thinking About You” – LÉON

The 22-year-old singer’s powerful voice and relatable lyrics about lost love make this song a perfect listen.

6. “Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Girl Crush” stole our hearts and made us cry, and the country group’s new song does the same. This award-winning quartet’s new song is a great listen for these cold, rainy days.

7. “Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” – Phil Collins

This classic remake is as great as the original version.

8. “Come to Mama” – Lady Gaga

Dip your toe in Lady Gaga’s new album, “Joanne,” by listening to this song. Once more, the pop singer calls for peace and justice in the world through unique music.

9. “Hey Girl” – Lady Gaga & Florence Welch

In her new album, Gaga collaborates with the lead singer of Florence and The Machine. With a slow beat, the two singers send an important message: women stand together.

10. “Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar

These two California artists come together in this heartbreak song, which you’ll want to dance along to all night.

11. “Let’s Hurt Tonight” – One Republic

“Oh My My” is the perfect title for One Republic’s new album; it will have you singing at the top of your voice while doing homework. The instrumental in this song perfectly meshes with Ryan Tedder’s voice, and it will have your hair standing on end.

12. “War” – Sum 41

Punk’s not dead, and with amazing lyrics and instruments, Sum 41 has proved it. This song about fighting inner demons, with satisfying guitar riffs will make you feel powerful.