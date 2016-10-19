Nate Parker’s ‘The Birth of a Nation’ Makes Its Mass-Audience Debut

From its subtle beginning to its tragic end, “The Birth of a Nation” proves to be as riveting and heart-wrenchingly disturbing as the historical events on which the movie is based. The film tells the story of an uncommonly literate slave who ignites a rebellion after witnessing his wife and others being viciously attacked by ruthless, slave-owning white men.

At the start of the film, viewers are given a glimpse of a God-fearing, 19th-century Southern household where a young Nat Turner (Nate Parker) is allowed to receive reading lessons from the plantation matriarch, Elizabeth Turner (Penelope Ann Miller). In one of these scenes, Nat is handed a Bible after being told he wouldn’t understand the other books.

Although the reading lessons end after Elizabeth dies, Nat shares scripture with his fellow slaves and eventually at plantations around the South. It is during these biblical journeys that he witnesses the fullness of slavery’s brutality firsthand, launching his staunch hatred of the oppressive white man.

The film stands as a raw and unflinching expose of some of slavery’s most brutal moments. Nat’s story takes us on a jolting journey that is shaped by the film’s emotional resonance and its stellar musical score.

With stunning eagerness, we are thrown into the fervor of emotions that festered among Nat and his followers. These high-strung emotions are embodied by the battle between slaves and slave-owners that occurs in a scene near the end of the movie.