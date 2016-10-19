Nate Parker’s ‘The Birth of a Nation’ Makes Its Mass-Audience Debut

From its subtle beginning to its tragic end, “The Birth of a Nation” proves to be as riveting and heart-wrenchingly disturbing as the historical events on which the movie is based. The film tells the story of an uncommonly literate slave who ignites a rebellion after witnessing his wife and others being viciously attacked by ruthless, slave-owning white men.
At the start of the film, viewers are given a glimpse of a God-fearing, 19th-century Southern household where a young Nat Turner (Nate Parker) is allowed to receive reading lessons from the plantation matriarch, Elizabeth Turner (Penelope Ann Miller). In one of these scenes, Nat is handed a Bible after being told he wouldn’t understand the other books.
Although the reading lessons end after Elizabeth dies, Nat shares scripture with his fellow slaves and eventually at plantations around the South. It is during these biblical journeys that he witnesses the fullness of slavery’s brutality firsthand, launching his staunch hatred of the oppressive white man.
The film stands as a raw and unflinching expose of some of slavery’s most brutal moments. Nat’s story takes us on a jolting journey that is shaped by the film’s emotional resonance and its stellar musical score.
With stunning eagerness, we are thrown into the fervor of emotions that festered among Nat and his followers. These high-strung emotions are embodied by the battle between slaves and slave-owners that occurs in a scene near the end of the movie.
Parker relies heavily on shock value to stir anger in viewers’ hearts, and the attempt is far from futile. Many stomach-churning scenes elicit strong reactions as the audience witnesses slaves treated like cattle with dirty faces and unkempt hair. The gruesome images of slavery drive Nat and other slave rebels to murder members of slave-owning households.
Whether or not Turner and his followers are justified in their actions, the story’s historical expression is phenomenal. In a way, the film rivals Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” with its graphic and realistic illustrations of slavery. Both films appear to be stunningly accurate, yet Parker’s masterpiece takes a slightly different course.
With austerity and originality, “The Birth of a Nation” stares boldly into the face of a white-dominated Hollywood, and perhaps even an oppressive modern society. With the American media heavily focusing on race riots in recent years, the film couldn’t have come at a better time, forcing us to contemplate our country’s moral foundation and the roles we play as upright citizens.
The film deserves its own spotlight to showcase its brilliant cast, poignant writing and breathtaking cinematography. If nothing else, the film should be viewed as an exceptional cinematic feat worthy of the red carpet attention it will inevitably receive. “The Birth of a Nation” succeeds in dazzling and disturbing viewers to ultimately provoke admiration, much like a young and passionate Nat Turner subtly yet powerfully inspiring his followers.