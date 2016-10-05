Media Portrayal of Chicago Must Go Beyond the Number of Bullets

With Chicago’s astounding skyscrapers, numerous beaches and a river at its center, the nickname “The Windy City” doesn’t do this city justice.

Yet, all we Californians hear from the media is that Chicago is nothing but gang violence and gun shots.

We see the terrifying headlines every day: senseless murders occuring on the streets, homicides reaching new highs and another life gets taken with a pull of the trigger.

The city reached an all-time high of 560 homicides in 2016 alone, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The violence cannot be ignored, and it cannot continue.

However, my contention is that the doom-and-gloom reporting about Chicago only piles onto the pain.

The media constantly portrays images of violence on the streets and deters those contemplating taking a vacation from traveling to one of the most visited cities in the United States, according to Forbes Magazine.

During the recent presidential debate, Donald Trump referenced Chicago’s violence and its thousands of shootings since the start of the year.

Trump said some of the violence was worse than “war-torn” countries. Yes, this city’s violence is out of control, but Chicago cannot be compared to a country such as Syria, where 1,521 civilians were killed in August alone, according to PBS.

Trump’s comments further the stereotype that Chicago is nothing but violent by using an analogy that is entirely inappropriate, inconsiderate and inaccurate.

The city must offer solutions, and it cannot allow evil to have the final word on a place so beautiful.

When I told my California friends I wanted to go to school in Chicago, I received the expected responses, all based on thin reporting of what Chicago is supposedly like.

“It is colder than the Arctic!”

“Watch your back, and never go anywhere alone!”

Few mentioned the city’s rich history, diversity or culture. What I am pleased to report to them is that there are open, green places most Californians can only dream of, and the people are both strong and kind.

The city’s history, culture and diversity are bigger than the violence reported on television and on the front pages of newspapers around the country.

Chicago alone must address the violence and crime on its own streets. As for media outlets, they cannot let the violence and crime rates become stereotypical traits of Chicago and its people.

The media can report on the good, the bad and the ugly, but it should also show positive truths, too.

Share the beauty. Silence the violence. Prove to all from coast to coast that acts of ruthlessness do not define Chicago.