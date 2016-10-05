Mayor’s Quick-Fix Plan to Stop Gun Violence Needs Community Growth Focus

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has a plan to combat Chicago’s gun violence. But is it the kind of plan Chicagoans really want?

The 2015 Chicago mayoral election took an extra round of voting to decide a winner, but Emanuel prevailed — Chicago elected him for a second term in the mayor’s office more than 16 months ago. In those 16 months, 890 people have been murdered in more than 3,000 shootings, according to data from the City of Chicago.

And the violence isn’t slowing down. A total of 95 homicides reported in August made for the deadliest month in Chicago in nearly 20 years, according to a Chicago Police Department (CPD) press release, and another 64 murders in September marked the most violent two-month stretch in Emanuel’s five-plus years in office.

The Plan

On Sept. 22, Emanuel listened to Chicagoans’ calls for help as he laid out his plan to combat gun violence in a city with some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. The plan is a good start, but it isn’t enough. Rather than stopping the problem at the root of gun violence, his plan seemingly does more to police the effect.

Emanuel confirmed reports that the CPD plans to hire nearly 1,000 new officers over the next two years. Emanuel also announced that every CPD officer will have a body camera by next year, and that every officer has already been trained and equipped with a Taser.

Emanuel then discussed plans to spend $36 million — half contributed by the City of Chicago and the other half by corporations, philanthropies and individual donors — to expand mentoring programs around the city.

Although Emanuel said Tasers are used to reduce officers’ use of deadly force, and that body cameras provide more transparency and accountability in the police force, experts suggest otherwise.

Tasers aren’t as safe as some police departments think, according to an American Heart Association study published in 2012. The study found that the use of Tasers can have a deadly impact, including potentially causing cardiac arrest. While Tasers are generally thought to be safer than guns, they might not be the right alternative.

Meanwhile, body cameras have been effective and reliable, but inconsistently so, according to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Barak Ariel, a lecturer at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Criminology, wrote that body cameras on police officers lead to less force in some instances, but more force in others.

Simply put, body cameras are another step toward a solution, but they don’t solve the problem. In August, the CPD released footage from officers’ body cameras and squad car cameras after police shot and killed 18-year-old Paul O’Neal. There was just one problem: The officer who shot O’Neal didn’t have his body camera turned on.

Why it doesn’t work

Chicagoans have the same questions about Emanuel’s plan.

More than 94 percent of respondents — consisting of Loyola students, faculty and staff, parents and Chicagoans — in a recent PHOENIX survey said they aren’t satisfied with Emanuel’s and the CPD’s joint effort in combatting the city’s gun violence. Respondents’ concerns aren’t unfounded.

A PHOENIX analysis of the 2015 FBI Uniform Crime Report and City of Chicago data revealed that Chicago has the sixth most officers per capita in the country. Yet, that number doesn’t seem to be working.

Chicago had the most murders of any U.S. city in 2015, with a total of 478, according to the 2015 FBI Uniform Crime Report. The next closest city to Chicago’s murder total was Los Angeles — a city of about 1.2 million more people — with nearly 200 less murders. Further analysis of that report found that, out of all cities with populations of more than 250,000 residents, Chicago had the 15th most murders per every 10,000 people.

Chicago doesn’t simply need more officers; it needs a better plan.

Adding more bodies to patrol the streets isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. The addition will cost an estimated $134 million to the CPD payroll, and Emanuel said he plans to borrow about $25 million extra for more than 600 new police vehicles.

Next steps

The CPD receives almost 39 percent — $1.38 billion — of the city’s $3.57 billion corporate fund budget, according to the City of Chicago’s 2016 budget.

With that large of a budget, more money needs to go toward programs that can benefit the community and stop the problems at the root of the violence, a concept Emanuel admitted he recognized.

“Many of these young men are dropouts. They do not have jobs. They do not have hope. They do not see a future, and many of them do not have positive role models in their lives,” Emanuel said in last month’s speech. “The danger we face today is that the gangs are serving as the role models, the mentors and the families for these young men.”

If Emanuel is putting an emphasis on mentoring Chicago’s youth so they can have a brighter future than what the alternative offers, then why can’t he make a bigger commitment to ensure that great future?

Offering children a better future means investing in education programs instead of more officers, and Emanuel is on the right track with the $36 million plan to develop additional community programs. But with only half of that money coming from the city, that adds up to just more than 1 percent of the department’s total budget.

Mentoring programs can keep kids off the street and provide them with role models that they might not have at home. Community-based programs can help the police and the community join forces in keeping young men and women in school and away from bad influences.

Changing a culture

But the CPD’s work in the community doesn’t end there.

If CPD officers set the example that they can shoot recklessly, and people don’t get the feeling that the police care about their lives, then how can we convince their children that they need to care about each others’ lives?

The murder of Laquan McDonald — a 17-year-old black teenager who was shot 16 times by CPD officer Jason Van Dyke — and other police shootings in Chicago similar to the one that killed McDonald do more than take innocent lives: They strip the community of its trust in police.

Days before Emanuel’s speech, the CPD announced it will put its entire 12,600 police force through “de-escalation training.” Those are the types of steps that can halt improper treatment of crime-dense communities and put trust back in the CPD in order to rebuild relationships.

More officers don’t necessarily solve any problems; properly trained officers do.

Investing in police training rather than adding more officers can have a positive impact. In his speech, Emanuel showed that he’s aware of that.

“Fighting crime requires a partnership between the police and the community. And we all know that this partnership has been tested in Chicago. The shooting of Laquan McDonald brought it to the breaking point,” Emanuel said. “I know, and Superintendent [Eddie] Johnson and his team know, that we will not succeed in turning back the rising tide of violence without changing and rebuilding critical relationships with the community, especially communities of color.”

It’s true: Money talks.

Emanuel can say he wants to rebuild the community’s trust in police, but if he spends almost $160 million to add nearly 1,000 new officers while only putting $18 million of the city’s money into mentoring programs, he’s showing where his priorities stand.

Emanuel and the CPD have options, and they used some of them in the plan that Emanuel outlined. But they’re placing too much emphasis on force and not devoting enough resources toward young people’s futures and improving trust in police.

Emanuel needs to put forth a better effort toward preventing the city’s children from becoming the next generation to suffer from Chicago’s growing gun violence epidemic.