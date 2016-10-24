The Chicago Cubs won their first National League pennant since 1945 on Oct. 22. The streets surrounding Wrigley Field quickly flooded with thousands of Cubs fans celebrating the historic accomplishment. Although the majority of Loyola students said they plan to watch the World Series at friends’ houses, one thing is for sure: a trip to Wrigleyville and attending the parade are the only two true ways to celebrate this historic run.
Loyola Students Prepare to Witness Baseball History
How are you going to watch the World Series?