Loyola Karate Club and Campus Safety Host Free Self Defense Class

Loyola University Chicago’s Karate Club and Campus Safety collaborated and held a free self defense class for Loyola students on Oct. 4. The class took place in the Damen MPR, and aimed at educating students on how to escape capture and avoid harm while also teaching a life-long skill.

“It’s something that’s universally important. It’s the one way we can impact the most amount of people in the shortest amount of time,” said class instructor, Sensei Robert Adlam, “We’d love to have people come do karate and work out with us, but we know with work schedules and class it’s just not going to happen.”

Adlam hopes that his class will give people from smaller towns, or different countries, an idea of how to live in a big, potentially dangerous city like Chicago.

“You’re not going to become Chuck Norris or The Rock or any UFC expert through one session, so the thing that really impacts you the most is getting some movement and then learning to think about situations as a whole,” said Adlam.

Senior Courtney Medina, President of Karate Club, agrees that the class is mainly intended to help students learn the basics.

“We wanted to continue the tradition of spreading this information to the Loyola population so they could have a better foundation of protecting themselves,” said 20-year-old Medina, who is an orange belt in Karate.

The class boasted a large student turnout, with 17 girls and one boy in attendance. Adlam noted that his self defense classes normally attract more women than men.

Junior health systems management major, Dina Puthenpurakal, found that she benefited most from the physical portion of the class.

“I really liked the wrist escapes because then you can get out of a situation quickly. Just like the different parts of your body that will injure others the most,” said Puthenpurakal.

Aside from physical moves, Adlam also talked with students about preemptive ways to keep yourself safe around the city. He stressed the importance of knowing your situation and surroundings, and always traveling with a buddy to deter potential attackers. According to Adlam, self defense starts before the encounter, and avoiding a situation entirely is the biggest part of self defense.

Loyola’s Karate Club holds martial arts seminars throughout the school year, as well as Chinese medicine education and Japanese tea ceremonies.