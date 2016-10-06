Loyola Alum Cast In Musical Parody Of Shakespeare Plays

Timothy Eidman graduated from Loyola with a theater degree in May 2016, and he has since been cast in three productions in Coldwater, Michigan, including “Oklahoma” and “The Addams Family.”

Now, Eidman is back in town for an almost three-month run playing Chris Partridge — the youngest of the Partridge boys.

The musical, written by playwright Stephen Garvey, follows the “The Brady Bunch” and “Partridge Family” clans in the summer of 1974 after both shows get canceled.

“They all try to kill each other,” Eidman said. “There’s a lot of fake blood involved.”

The show, dubbed “irresistible” by The New York Times, borrows elements from a dozen Shakespeare plays including the plots of his works. The musical features 15 songs made famous on “The Partridge Family” and “The Brady Bunch,” including “I Think I Love You” and “It’s A Sunshine Day.”

Although Eidman auditioned and was cast in the show within one week, auditioning for the musical was no easy task.

“Auditioning was kind of a mess,” said Eidman, who is from Glen Ellyn, a western suburb of Chicago. “I was only in Chicago for a two-day visit at the time and had nothing on me … I was really unprepared and off my game.”

Despite having to scrape together a headshot and resume at the last minute, Eidman got called back two days later. Three days after that, he was told he landed a part in the production.

“It was all dumb luck,” he added.