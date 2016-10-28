Loyola Administration Advises Students about Halloween Safety

Halloween weekend is upon us — the time when people fear ghosts and ghouls. Campus Safety and Loyola administrators, however, are more concerned about something more prevalent: alcohol consumption.

Alcohol-related medical emergencies are the biggest issue during Halloween, but Campus Safety is prepared to respond to any concerns, said Sgt. Tim Cunningham in an email to The PHOENIX.

Crime is also a concern in light of recent crime on Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus and in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

In September, a man was arrested in connection to multiple attacks on students. Earlier this month, two men, who are not Loyola students, were arrested for harassment outside of Mertz Hall.

In the Rogers Park neighborhood, there have been 132 criminal complaints filed in the past 28 days — an 8 percent increase compared to 2015, according to the Chicago Police Department’s recent stats report. Burglaries and motor vehicle thefts faced significant increases.

On campus, several divisions are working in anticipation of student activity this weekend.

Cunningham encouraged students to notify Campus Safety about anything that seems suspicious.

“We would rather respond to 100 things we didn’t need to than not know about one incident [that] our intervention could have potentially prevented,” Cunningham said.

Sgt. Shawn Sisk, from the Chicago Police Department’s community policing, said that during occasions like Halloween, extra resources are sent to areas that they believe will have more Halloween-related activity such as Sheridan Road.

Residence hall staff is also anticipating any emergencies on campus. Associate Director of Residence Life Ray Tennison said extra staff members will be present in residence halls, and resident assistants (RAs) will be encouraged to share resources with students reminding them how to access the RA on duty and how to contact Campus Safety.

“We feel that we are prepared and proactive when it comes to this so we’ll have staff around and available both in preventative ways and upfront,” Tennison said.

The Vice President of the Division of Student Development Jane Neufeld said in an email to The PHOENIX that she is also concerned about safety this weekend, especially with the Cubs playing in the World Series.

“As the community celebrates, I hope students will make smart decisions, especially around alcohol,” Neufeld said.

Students were sent an email on Thursday from Neufeld listing tips for staying safe. The email advised students to avoid high-risk drinking, take advantage of 8-RIDE’s extended hours this weekend (6:30 p.m. until 4 a.m.) and travel in groups.

Neufeld’s email also reminded students of Loyola’s Good Samaritan Policy, which keeps students from being disciplined if they report a drug or alcohol-related incident where a friend needs help.