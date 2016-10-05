Lakefront Lights Up For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Thousands of candles illuminated the lakefront at Oak Street Beach on Oct. 1 to commemorate the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Light up the Lakefront is a free event that takes place annually at the beginning of October in order to raise awareness about domestic violence in Chicago.

This event is hosted by Between Friends, a nonprofit agency committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence.

Founded in 1986 by volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women and the North Shore Junior League of Evanston, Between Friends is an agency dedicated to raising funds for local domestic violence programs.

For more than 20 years, community members have gathered at Oak Street Beach to light about 3,000 luminaries, which are paper bags filled with sand and candles inside.

The lanterns represent the lives that were lost because of domestic violence.

The number of volunteers and attendants this year was double last year’s number according to Ana DeBrock, the Development and Communications associate for Between Friends.

Attendees and volunteers displayed their support by wearing purple ribbons, promoting awareness for domestic violence and helping raise money for organizations that provide assistance to victims of domestic violence.

One attendee, Robin Key, is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual and emotional abuse.

She encouraged others to reach out to their respective communities to offer support.

Key said she believes domestic violence affects everyone, not just victims, so she provides opportunities for people to help those affected and are in need of support.

She also said people can show their support by attending a screening of Part 1 of the series “Domestic Violence, Still a World Epidemic” on Oct. 23.

The documentary showcases musical pieces as well as dramatic readings.

The entrance will be $10 per person and $5 for members of supporting organizations.

Domestic violence crisis line: 1-800-799-SAFE is open 24/7 and connects callers with resources such as shelters and support groups.