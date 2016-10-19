Dislike and Distrust of Clinton or Trump Doesn’t Justify Voting for Johnson

The Electoral College is designed to work in a two-party system, and it’s a system based on majority, not plurality.

No matter how hard a third-party candidate campaigns, it is highly likely that Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.

That means third-party candidates, whether they are a socialist, independent or communist, cannot realistically win a presidential election.

Why, you may ask?

Because it is nearly impossible for third-party candidates to get the majority vote, especially when they compete with two other prominent, popular parties.

It’s understandable that people are frustrated and disappointed with the two major-party presidential nominees.

But voting for Gary Johnson — or Jill Stein for that matter — will not change this.

Like it or not, third-party candidates are lagging behind major-party candidates based on recent polls.

Right now, the New York Times’ poll shows Johnson earning 7 percent of the vote.

The only thing voting for Johnson on Election Day will do is take a vote away from the party with which you typically align.

Despite third-party voters’ insistence that they’re voting based on conscience, they’re only wasting their votes.

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders and First Lady Michelle Obama have referred to voting for a third-party candidate as a “protest vote.”

And you know what? They’re right in calling it that.

The stakes are far too high in this election to cast a vote out of spite or frustration.

Even prominent Republicans are pledging their support for Clinton over Trump because of the danger they believe he poses to the country.

Just last week, Trump defended what he called “locker room talk” comments in which he described groping women and making unwanted sexual advances toward them.

Now, multiple women have stepped forward to accuse Trump of sexual harassment.

If you believe that Donald Trump is the type of person who has the qualities and morals to lead our country, then by all means, go ahead and vote for him.

But if his behavior and remarks disgust you — and, quite honestly, they should — then voting for Gary Johnson isn’t the answer. Johnson is not a purer candidate.

He is not untouched by the perceived corruption of the government and corporations.

In fact, if you take the time to look through his campaign finances, you’ll see that he is just as dirty as Clinton and Trump, if not more so.

More than 60 percent of all donations to Johnson’s campaign are funneled to a consulting firm and an ad agency, both run by people with whom Johnson has historically close ties.

The consulting firm — a “Doing Business As” (DBA), which is a company that can be operated under several different names — is run by Johnson’s campaign manager and close friend, Ron Nielson.

Johnson owes the consulting firm $1 million from his 2012 presidential run as a Republican, and it is estimated that 70 cents of every dollar donated to Johnson’s campaign have gone to the firm.

Essentially, Johnson is using the money raised from his campaign to pay off his debt owed to the firm.

So, in a few weeks, you could vote for Johnson, and you could justify that vote by saying he’s better than Trump or Clinton.

But if Trump gets elected, can you live with yourself?

Can you be proud of casting your vote for an unknown and inexperienced politician whose hands are dirty, too?

On Nov. 8, you have a decision to make.

You can walk into the voting booth and cast your ballot for Gary Johnson because you’re frustrated with the top two choices for our next president, but he is no better or smarter than Clinton.

And while you may think voting Johnson is your moral duty, you are wrong.

Your moral duty, if that is your guiding compass, is to do everything in your power to make sure a sexist, bombastic and failed businessman isn’t our next president.

While a vote for Johnson isn’t a vote for Trump, it’s still helping elect Trump, and that’s something that is scary territory.