Hidden Gem Offers Unique Flavors

At first glance, Pickwick Coffee Roasting Co. seems unreal. Tucked away on East Jackson Boulevard (22 E. Jackson Blvd.), the humble coffee house stands amid rumbling traffic and passing cars blaring their horns. Sandwiched between two towering buildings, a pathway nine feet wide leads to Pickwick. The shop is so deeply burrowed into the alleyway that it takes a watchful eye to even notice it.

Upon entry, I was surprised by the cafe’s delightful ambiance. The diminutive room is washed in warm lighting and features exposed brick walls. This minimalist setup reflects the building’s humble origins. Pickwick Place remained standing after the Great Chicago Fire and is known as one of the Loop’s oldest structures. The building is a breath of nostalgia and historical significance in a jungle of towering, modern skyscrapers dating back to as early as 1857.

Pickwick’s amenities consist of a counter and standing space for only three to four people, with just enough room for roasting machines and take-away service. The two workers behind the counter have mastered the craft of genuine service with efficient customer turnover, perfecting the grab-and-go coffee experience. While preparing the creations, the two baristas chatted with customers, discussing their favorite drinks and methods for achieving the best taste. After listening to the employees, it seemed that Pickwick’s initiative in the coffee world is well-defined. The company sticks to small-batch coffee roasting. By limiting batches to a quantity that lasts only two days, Pickwick’s method ensures a consistently fresh taste.