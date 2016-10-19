Haunted House Actors Transform Into Real-life Nightmares

Behind the scenes of a haunted house 40 miles west of Chicago, airbrushes give out a constant, soft buzz.

The makeup stations are never empty.

Actors are shuffled in and out as fast as possible by makeup artists.

Fake blood, masks and costumes are everywhere to be seen.

At Statesville Haunted Prison and City of the Dead in Crest Hill, Illinois, an alluring energy fills the air with excitement that is only accentuated by founder of Zombie Productions and Statesville producer John LaFlamboy Jr., who bellows an inspiring pep talk before visitors arrive.

“We will never stop working, we will never say it’s enough, we will always try to find a better way,” said LaFlamboy Jr. “We will always dig deeper with our characters, our actions, our body movements, because we are more than human in this building. We are Statesville.”

Statesville wasn’t always a haunted house. The Siegel family, the owners of the building, originally opened Statesville as a haunted hayride in 1995, which they later discontinued due to safety concerns.

In 1998, the Siegel family teamed up with Zombie Productions to create a haunted house in an unused building on the Siegel property.

The idea of creating a jail filled with undead prisoners and guards was inspired by the actual Stateville Correctional Center, a maximum-security male prison in Crest Hill.

From its inception, Statesville had one theme: a prison you can’t escape.

The haunted house is located at 17250 S. Weber Road.

Statesville is open 7-10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday evenings, and 7-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 31.