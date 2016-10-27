Green Day Far From A (Stage) Dive

For the nearly middle-aged members of punk-rock group Green Day, age is truly just a number. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pioneers of the mainstream punk-rock revival in America played a high-energy 140-minute set to a sold-out crowd at the Aragon Ballroom (1106 W. Lawrence Ave.) on Oct. 23.

With no opening act, Green Day began the exhilarating evening with the forceful and powerful song “Know Your Enemy.” The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and the green- haired drumming fiend Tré Cool. With no digital screens, juvenile antics or other distractions to take away from the magic onstage, the concert was purely a celebration of the band’s incredible punk-rock history.

The group’s setlist primarily included hits spanning from its inception to its 2004 album, “American Idiot”; only a few songs from Green Day’s “Revolution Radio,” an album released in October, made the cut. Each song rolled into the next with minimal pauses or interruptions, aside from the occasional anecdote from Armstrong. While I mostly appreciated this flow, there were times that the prolonged instrumentals left me wondering if the next song would ever begin.

In one of the more surprising moments of the night, Green Day got the crowd going by performing a mash-up of “Shout,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Hey Jude.” Audience members’ ears might be ringing for days from the subtle buildup of hit after hit followed by explosive, cascading sounds shaking concert attendees to the core.

Few groups or solo artists can do what Green Day has done. Since forming in 1986 and later launching to the forefront of the punk-rock scene in 1994 with the release of “Dookie,” its major-label debut, Green Day has stayed true to its style. The crowd at the Aragon Ballroom Sunday night was a testament to Green Day’s longevity; millennials, parents, young children, grandparents and grandchildren were in attendance.

Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning music has remained relevant for generations of listeners. Maybe it’s the group’s enticing rhythms, honest lyrics or sustained commitment to crafting its sound that has made Green Day timeless.

At the show, the 44-year-old Armstrong worked the crowd in a hypnotic way — he sprinted from one side of the stage to the other, crowd members willing to scream, fall quiet, wave their arms or sustain a particular note or phrase whenever he instructed them to do so. He even invited one young fan onstage to play guitar with them for a song and sent him stage diving into the crowd at the end.

Armstrong, who has previously dealt with substance abuse and addiction, paused for one serious moment before launching into the inspirational anthem “Still Breathing”.

“The great thing about survival mode is that you survived,” Armstrong said onstage. “This song is for you.”

The four-song encore that ended the night included “American Idiot,” “Jesus of Suburbia,” “Ordinary World” and the patiently awaited “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Music has the ability to transcend time, race, gender and, most significantly, age, in order to bring people together. It serves as a reminder that we all have a story — one that is composed of a past and a present, but most importantly, a future. Green Day nostalgically delivered this message at its show, where fans came together, waved their fists in the air, headbanged and ultimately had a good time in the presence of some of punk rock’s finest.