Election of New Jesuit Superior General Could Cause Changes at University Level

Loyola could eventually see the effects of the Jesuit Order electing a new superior general.

The Jesuits elected Father Arturo Sosa, S.J., to be the 31st superior general on Oct. 14. Fr. Sosa’s election follows the resignation of his predecessor, Fr. Adolfo Nicolás.

The Society of Jesus, better known as the Jesuits, convenes a general congregation following the death or resignation of a superior general.

The superior general is the leader of the Jesuits and provides direction and guidance for the Society’s initiatives.

Fr. Sosa, originally from Venezuela, is the first non-European superior general of the Society. He holds a doctorate in political science and has taught at multiple universities around the world, including Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Prior to his election, Fr. Sosa held a number of high-ranking positions within the Society of Jesus, including one in which he led Jesuits in Venezuela. Most recently, he served as delegate to the houses in Rome where visiting Jesuits stay.

Fr. Sosa was elected by the 36th General Congregation, which is the governing body of the Society of Jesus that meets following the death or resignation of a superior general.

Although Fr. Sosa’s election may not have a direct impact on Loyola, decisions made in the high ranks of the Society of Jesus often have a “trickle-down” effect on the university, according to Fr. James Prehn, S.J.

Fr. Prehn, the Vice President for mission and identity and the leader of the Jesuit Community at Loyola, said there is a historical precedence for Jesuit decrees affecting Loyola’s mission.

“[The general congregations] in the ‘60s and ‘70s … that’s where the commitment to faith and the promotion of justice became the key component[s] of how the society intended to move in the world, and that had a trickle-down effect into our schools,” Fr. Prehn said.

Founded by the Jesuits in 1870, Loyola (and all other Jesuit universities in the United States) legally separated from the Society of Jesus. Due to this separation, decrees published at the general congregation will not directly impact the university.

Despite this separation, the university continues its “shared mission” with the Society, and decrees from the general congregation will likely inspire Loyola initiatives in the coming years.

Decrees and programs that have the potential to inspire Loyola initiatives will likely be published in the coming days. One half of the general congregation is devoted to writing these documents after the election of the new superior general.

The community has expressed approval of Fr. Sosa’s election.

“I’m thrilled,” said Fr. Thomas Regan, S.J., dean of Loyola’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Regan, who participated in the last general congregation in 2008, had a shortlist of his personal choices for the position, which included Fr. Sosa. To be qualified for the position, according to Regan, one must have “a real sense of the world and a real sense of how the society operates,” along with language skills and extensive travel experience.

In the coming weeks, the general congregation mway publish decrees that continue to evolve the Jesuit mission. These evolutions might in turn inspire Loyola’s mission.