Donald Glover’s New FX Series ‘Atlanta’ Brings Hip-Hop to Life

FX’s new comedy, “Atlanta,” is innovative, relevant and a definite must-watch this fall. The show follows two cousins navigating their way through the rap scene in order to live better lives.

“Atlanta” is a product of media wunderkind Donald Glover, who you may recognize on screen as Troy on the NBC sitcom “Community” or from his cameo in “Magic Mike XXL.” Glover is also behind the albums “Camp,” “Because the Internet,” and “PHAROS,” in which he raps under his stage name, Childish Gambino. As if all those projects weren’t enough, Glover has a Netflix comedy special “Donald Glover: Weirdo.”

The premise of “Atlanta” loosely centers on Earn (Glover), an underachiever-turned-manager for his cousin, Alfred, who recently had a breakthrough track in the Atlanta rap scene under stage name Paper Boi.

While “Atlanta” is billed as a comedy, its style and format couldn’t be further from a traditional laugh-track, multi-camera sitcom. Instead, as the creator, writer and occasional director, Glover pulls from his diverse background to craft an absurd take on the 30-minute comedy that isn’t afraid to take risks.

In a show’s first season, the creators work to familiarize the audience with its specific structure. “Atlanta” has already taken a bold departure from the norm in its eight episodes. “Value,” a capsule episode, centers on minor character Van, Earn’s on and off girlfriend and “B.A.N.,” an episode structured as a show on a BET-style network, was complete with commercials for Arizona Iced Tea, pre-dumped Swisher Sweets and an animated children’s cereal commercial commenting on police brutality. Both of these episodes would be risks for a show well into its second or third season, yet “Atlanta” takes these risks and excels in executing them.

From its inception, its unique form has defied the constraints of traditional genres. It has covered controversial topics such as race, gun violence, police brutality, racial identity and transphobia. However, unlike after-school specials preaching life lessons, “Atlanta” plants the seed for viewers to en gage in discourse about those issues and come to their own conclusions about the real-life implications. The show casts a black Justin Bieber and juxtaposes rapper Paper Boi with an expert on transgender issues in a roundtable discussion. These choices create dialogues that linger long after each episode ends.

The fresh and subtle way ideas are conveyed in the show can be attributed to Glover’s choice to exclusively hire African-American writers. Glover said during the Television Critic’s AP tour that “Atlanta” was written with the intention of wanting to “show white people you don’t know everything about black culture.” While FX’s resident absurdist comedy, “Louie,” portrays the world through the eyes of a white, blundering comedian, “Atlanta” focuses through the lens of a black person in America. This is an exciting addition to a TV landscape that has only just begun including perspectives from people of color.

“Atlanta” is one of my top picks for the fall TV season. Its risky format will leave you pondering yet excited for whatever comes next. “Atlanta” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FX.