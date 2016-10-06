Deepwater Horizon Is An Emotional Thrill Ride

It’s clear that director Peter Berg has a passion for telling the true stories of everyday American heroes, first with “Lone Survivor” (2013), then with the upcoming “Patriots Day” (2016) about the Boston Marathon bombings and now with “Deepwater Horizon” (2016).
“Deepwater Horizon” tells the harrowing story of the men and women aboard the Deepwater Horizon oil rig before, during and shortly after its ex- plosion on April 20, 2010. The explosion led to the largest oil spill in history; 4.9 million barrels of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days.
I’m sure many students remember this disaster, whether because of the horribly detrimental publicity that BP received as a result or because of the infamous pictures of animals lathered with oil. Either way, we don’t often remember it for the people on board— 11 whom lost their lives.
Berg grabs viewers by the collar and shoves us right into the action — the flames, the screams, the utter chaos as if to say, “look at what really happened.” He brings us onboard the vessel and we helplessly watch the events escalate to a fever pitch, already aware of the tragic outcome.
With a story such as this one, everything hinges on directing and char- acter portrayal, and both are expertly done in “Deepwater Horizon.” Viewers mainly follow the lead, Mike Williams, who is played by Mark Wahlberg (“The Departed,” “Ted,” “The Fighter”). Wahlberg captures the character’s personality and courage, delivering one of his best performances in years.
Audiences see the disaster through Williams’ eyes. The film begins with Williams spending time with his wife, Felicia (Kate Hudson), and his daughter, which allows viewers to develop a relationship with the characters. Hudson delivers a solid supporting performance as the emotional rock in the movie.
These types of scenes give backstory and develop characters we care about. Without the relationship between the viewer and the characters, the movie would seem like a cheesy disaster movie from the ‘90s. We get to know Williams and other crew mem- bers, including Andrea Fleytas, played by Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin,” “Filly Brown”), and Caleb Holloway, played by Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner,” “Teen Wolf ”), from their time before the event and on the rig.
The two standout performances, aside from Wahlberg’s, come from Kurt Russell (“Miracle,” “The Hateful Eight,” “The Thing”) and John Malkovich (“Being John Malkovich,” “Burn After Reading,” “Places in the Heart”). Russell plays Jimmy Harrell, and Malkovich plays Donald Vidrine, two other men working on the ship.
As “Mr. Jimmy,” the leader of the crew on the rig, Russell is fantastic. He conveys the respect and history between him and his co-workers. John Malkovich plays the money-grubbing BP executive who was found largely responsible for the disaster. Viewers can’t help but hate him, just as Berg and Malkovich intended. The conflict between Harrell and Vidrine remain suspenseful throughout the events leading up to the explosion, and it pays off in a chilling way near the end.
All this tension builds up to the actual disaster: the explosion. Berg pulls viewers into the chaos brilliantly, making us feel the terror, panic and emotion of the characters. He takes the audience past the news stories and into the minds of the people aboard the rig, allowing viewers to watch the utter nightmare unfold.
“Deepwater Horizon” is a great adaptation of the Deepwater Horizon disaster that delivers everything you would want from a film like this: intensity, emotion and information. Every moment is well-spent and crucial. If you are looking for an intense thriller that packs an emotional punch, “Deepwater Horizon” is the movie to see.