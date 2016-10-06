Deepwater Horizon Is An Emotional Thrill Ride

It’s clear that director Peter Berg has a passion for telling the true stories of everyday American heroes, first with “Lone Survivor” (2013), then with the upcoming “Patriots Day” (2016) about the Boston Marathon bombings and now with “Deepwater Horizon” (2016).

“Deepwater Horizon” tells the harrowing story of the men and women aboard the Deepwater Horizon oil rig before, during and shortly after its ex- plosion on April 20, 2010. The explosion led to the largest oil spill in history; 4.9 million barrels of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days.

I’m sure many students remember this disaster, whether because of the horribly detrimental publicity that BP received as a result or because of the infamous pictures of animals lathered with oil. Either way, we don’t often remember it for the people on board— 11 whom lost their lives.

Berg grabs viewers by the collar and shoves us right into the action — the flames, the screams, the utter chaos as if to say, “look at what really happened.” He brings us onboard the vessel and we helplessly watch the events escalate to a fever pitch, already aware of the tragic outcome.

With a story such as this one, everything hinges on directing and char- acter portrayal, and both are expertly done in “Deepwater Horizon.” Viewers mainly follow the lead, Mike Williams, who is played by Mark Wahlberg (“The Departed,” “Ted,” “The Fighter”). Wahlberg captures the character’s personality and courage, delivering one of his best performances in years.