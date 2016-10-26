Cubs Drop World Series Opener in a Blowout

Cleveland hasn’t won a World Series since 1948 — which is 40 years after the Cubs won their last World Series title in 1908. Tuesday marked Cleveland’s first World Series win since Game 6 in 1997. For the Cubs, the winless World Series drought continues. Chicago hasn’t won a World Series game since Game 6 of the 1945 Series.

Two home runs by Indians catcher Roberto Perez and a dominant performance on the mound by Cleveland’s pitcher Corey Kluber shut out the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 25 at Progressive Field.

Both teams have their respective championship droughts. Cleveland hasn’t won a World Series since 1948 — which is 40 years after the Cubs won their last World Series title in 1908. Tuesday marked Cleveland’s first World Series win since Game 6 in 1997. For the Cubs, the winless World Series drought continues. Chicago hasn’t won a World Series game since Game 6 of the 1945 Series.

The struggles started early for the Cubs. Kluber took to the mound at the top of the first inning and threw two quick strikeouts and a pop-fly to retire the side.

Cubs Jon Lester was next on the mound. Following two quick outs, Lester, a veteran pitcher who typically performs under pressure, became rattled after allowing two hits and back-to-back walks. With the Indians up 1-0, Lester hit Brandon Guyer with a pitch to give Cleveland an insurance run. Despite the early scoring, Chicago escaped near disaster by only allowing two runs in the inning.

The Indians’ Kluber had a career night. He set a World Series record for the most strikeouts in the first three innings, with a total of eight. After his six innings pitched, Kluber threw nine strikeouts and only allowed four hits. The Cubs only had seven hits the entire night, and Cleveland’s bullpen retired 15 batters.

When Chicago’s pinch-hitter Miguel Montero stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning, with two strikeouts and only one man on base, flashbacks of the Billy Goat curse began to circulate in Cubs fans’ heads.

The highly anticipated return of slugger Kyle Schwarber assured fans the Cubs’ postseason offensive strifes were a thing of the past. Schwarber, who missed almost the entire season due to a knee injury, hit a double in the fourth on two outs, but Chicago wasn’t able to send him home.

The Cubs’ offensive struggles in Game 1 resembled the offensive drought Chicago faced in Games 2 and 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was clear that Matt Szczur’s lucky underwear and bat did not give the Cubs any magic in Game 1 like they did during the NLCS. In four plate appearances, first baseman Anthony Rizzo didn’t have a single hit. Short stop Addison Russell was just as unsuccessful, with three strikeouts during the game.

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who was ranked No. 3 in the National League for most home runs, with 39, was hitless in Game 1.

This is the third time the Cubs were shut out this postseason.

It won’t be a walk in the park for either team, with the pitching rotation both teams have set for the rest of this series. Game 2 will be the battle of the right handers with Jake Arrieta taking the mound for Chicago and Josh Tomlin taking the mound for Cleveland. For Game 3, Kyle Hendricks, who has an MLB-best 2.13 ERA, will lead the Cubs at home against Trevor Bauer.

Although the Cubs are trailing 1-0 in the seven-game series, Harry Caray’s famous words have been a continuous reminder to Cubs fans that being a part of the 2016 World Series is an accomplishment in itself.

“As sure as God made green apples, someday, the Chicago Cubs are gonna be in a World Series,” Caray said in 1991.

And that someday is now.

Game 2 of the World Series is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m. The Cubs and Indians will travel Oct. 27 to play three games on Cubs’ soil on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. If a Game 6 and 7 is necessary, both teams will travel to Cleveland to wrap up the series on Nov. 1 and 2.